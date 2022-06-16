Sports

2022 German Open: Ons Jabeur and Belinda Bencic reach quarters

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 16, 2022, 07:52 pm 2 min read

Ons Jabeur has reached the quarters of the German Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@Ons_Jabeur)

Number one seed Ons Jabeur prevailed in a tough assignment against qualifier Alycia Parks to reach the quarters of the 2022 German Open on Thursday. Jabeur saved a set point and sealed the deal 6-2, 7-6(8) in 1 hour and 31 minutes. Joining Jabeur in the last eight was Belinda Bencic. She beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 in the round of 16.

Jabeur Jabeur races to 27-9 win-loss record in 2022

Jabeur has now raced to a 27-9 win-loss record in 2022. She had earlier suffered a shock first-round exit at Roland Garros. Notably, Jabeur now has a 2-0 win-loss record against Parks. She had defeated Parks 6-4, 6-0 in their only previous meeting at the 2021 Charleston WTA 250 event. The result saw Jabeur reach her eighth quarterfinal of 2022.

Duel Jabeur will take on Aliaksandra Sasnovich next

Jabeur will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the last eight. She has a 2-0 win-loss record over Sasnovich in head-to-head meetings. She won her first duel at the 2019 US Open and 2022 Doha Open. Both matches were won in three sets. Earlier, Sasnovich beat Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-4 in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Do you know? Key numbers from the Jabeur versus Parks encounter

Parks struck more winners (18) than Jabeur (13) but made more unforced errors (31 compared to 17). Parks served four aces compared to Jabeur's two. However, she made six double faults. Jabeur converted four of the nine break points. She won 79 points in total.

Bencic Bencic reaches her sixth quarterfinal of 2022

Bencic claimed a second successive win in seven days against Kalinskaya. The number eight seed has managed to reach her sixth quarterfinal of 2022. In her previous tournament, she lost in the quarters. Prior to that at Roland Garros, she was ousted in the third round. The 25-year-old Swiss player now has a 24-10 win-loss record in singles this year.