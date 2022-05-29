Sports

2022 French Open: Teenagers Gauff and Fernandez reach quarter-finals

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 29, 2022, 08:14 pm 2 min read

Gauff has reached the quarters at Roland Garros (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Teenage stars Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez have advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2022 French Open. Gauff went on to overcome Elise Mertens in straight sets, sealing the deal 6-4, 6-0. Meanwhile, 19-year-old Fernandez defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. She will face Martina Trevisan, who edged past Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(10), 7-5 in 1 hour and 59 minutes. Here's more.

Numbers Second successive quarter-finals for Gauff

18-year-old Gauff has reached her second successive Roland Garros quarter-finals. She now holds a 9-2 win-loss record in Paris. Overall, she has a 22-10 record at Grand Slams. Gauff now has a 2-0 record over Mertens in the head-to-head match-ups. Meanwhile, Mertens now has a 14-6 record in Paris. The Belgian has a 51-21 ecord at Slams.

Information Key stats from the match between Gauff and Mertens

As per WTA, Mertens hit 25 unforced errors and only 15 winners. 18th seed Gauff hit 19 winners, besides committing 17 unforced errors. Gauff also made three double faults, compared to zero by Mertens. She also converted six of the 11 break points.

Stats Fernandez has a 14-8 win-loss record at Slams

Fernandez has a 7-2 record in Paris with his victory on Sunday. The 2021 US Open finalist has extended her numbers to 14-8 at Grand Slams. On the other hand, Anisimova has a 10-4 win-loss record in Paris and 20-13 at Slams. She suffered her second fourth-round exit at Slams this year. going out in the same round at 2022 Australian Open.

Information Trevisan ousts Sasnovich

Trevisan showed her composure to oust Sasnovich and extend her winning run to nine matches. The Italian has reached her second quarter-finals at Roland Garros. She has a 9-2 win-loss record in Paris.