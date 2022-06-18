Sports

2022 German Open: Belinda Bencic defeats Maria Sakkari, reaches final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 18, 2022, 06:09 pm 2 min read

Bencic has reached the final (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Belinda Bencic beat Maria Sakkari to reach the 2022 German Open final. Bencic lost the first set 6-7 before winning 6-4, 6-4 to seal the deal. With this win, Bencic has reached her second successive German Open final. Back then, she suffered a defeat against Liudmila Samsonova in three sets. Here we decode the key details.

Bencic Bencic has a 26-10 win-loss record this season

The 25-year-old Swiss player now has a 26-10 win-loss record in singles this year. She has also equaled her H2H tally versus Sakkari to 1-1. Prior to this, Sakkari had won their only meeting, beating Bencic in three sets at St. Petersburg in 2020. Bencic will be aiming to win her second title in 2022 and sixth overall.

Bencic Bencic's run in the tournament

Bencic beat Jule Niemeier in the round of 32, winning the tie 6-4. 5-7, 6-3. She had to work hard versus Anna Kalinskaya next, winning 6-4, 1-6, 6-1. In the quarters, she beat Veronika Kudermetova in three sets, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. And now, she has beaten Sakkari in three sets. For the second successive match, Bencic showed character in making a comeback.

Do you know? Key stats for Bencic

As per WTA, Bencic now has a 4-2 record against Top 10 players on grass. She has moved into the fifth grass-court final of her career. Bencic is also seeking her second grass-court title, with her first coming at Eastbourne in 2015.

Information Key stats of the match

Sakkari served nine aces compared to Bencic's three. However, the Greek star made eight double faults while Bencic made two. Bencic converted four of the 19 break points. Bencic won a total of 121 points.