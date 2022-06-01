Sports

French Open: Zverev storms into the semi-finals; win for Gauff

Written by V Shashank Jun 01, 2022, 01:04 am 3 min read

Zverev clinched his 15th win on clay in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Men's singles world number three Alexander Zverev humbled teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(7) in the quarters of the French Open. It was his first win over a Top 10 in a major. Meanwhile, number 18 seed Coco Gauff thrashed Sloane Stephens in an all-American clash. She clinched a 7-5, 6-2 win to mark her maiden semi-final appearance in a Grand Slam.

French Open Zverev stamps his 23rd win at the French Open

The win over Alcaraz ups Zverev's tally to 23-6 at Roland Garros. The 2020 US Open finalist seeks his maiden title at a Slam. He had exited in the semi-finals at the Australian Open (2020) and French Open (2021). Meanwhile, the German has failed to get past the fourth round in Wimbledon (2017, 2021). Across Slams, he holds a 71-26 record.

Information Key stats from the match

Zverev doled out seven aces to Alcaraz's tally of two. He converted three of his eight break points. He claimed a total of 138 points to Alcaraz's 125. Zverev won 48 receiving points and 90 points through serves.

2022 Zverev has 15 wins on clay this season

Zverev boasts a win-loss record of 15-4 on clay in 2022. Overall, he has pocketed 29 wins and nine losses. He is yet to grab hold of a title, having finished as the runner-up in Montpellier and Madrid. Of late, he was ousted in the semi-finals in Rome, failing to overcome eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas.

2022 Alcaraz still a hot commodity this season

Alcaraz has a tour-leading four titles, with wins in Rio de Janeiro, Miami, Barcelona, and Madrid. As per ATP, the Spaniard's win over Karen Khachanov in the fourth round made him the youngest Roland Garros quarter-finalist since Novak Djokovic in 2006. He now has a 32-4 win record in 2022 (19-2 on clay). Overall, he holds a 6-2 record at the French Open.

Information A look at their head-to-head record

Zverev now enjoys a 3-1 lead over Alcaraz in the ATP head-to-heads. Prior to the defeat in Madrid this year, the 25-year-old had clinched straight-set wins in Vienna and Acapulco in 2021.

2022 Gauff bags her 10th win at the French Open

Gauff hasn't dropped a set in the tourney underway. It was her ninth win on clay in 2022 (9-3). She now has a 19-10 win-loss record this season. She has now equaled her best run in a tournament in 2022, having reached the semis at the Adelaide International 2. Gauff has a 10-2 record in wins at French Open. Overall, it's 23-10 across Slams.

Twitter Post Gauff scripts history!

5 - Cori #Gauff is the fifth female player to reach the semi-finals at the Roland Garros in 2000s before turning 19. Shiny.#RolandGarros @WTA_insider @WTA pic.twitter.com/lwEFyWB8fb — OptaAce (@OptaAce) May 31, 2022

Information Gauff to lock horns with Trevisan in semis

Gauff will be up against Italy's Martina Trevisan, who beat Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-3. The duo last met in the 2020 Roland Garros, with Trevisan winning in three sets (4-6, 6-2, 7-5) in the second round.