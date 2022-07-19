Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new AC Milan deal: Decoding his stats

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new AC Milan deal: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 19, 2022, 02:01 pm 3 min read

Zlatan has signed an extension with Milan (Photo credit: Twitter/@Ibra_official)

Veteran football superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a new contract with AC Milan. His new deal will run out till June 2023. Zlatan had a knee surgery in May and is expected to be out for eight months. He also had an injury-prone season in 2021-22, making 27 appearances in all competitions. Here we decode the stats of the prolific striker.

Context Why does this story matter?

Zlatan holds immense love and respect from the AC Milan board and despite the forward set to turn 41 in October, a new deal was never going to be an issue.

Ibra has taken a pay cut and will hope to showcase his strengths once he returns from injury.

Since his return to the club, he has done an able job.

Injury A painful 2021-22 season for Zlatan

Zlatan endured a difficult 2021-22 season and had later revealed that he played through pain for around six months. He played without an ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] in his left knee and took several injections in six months, besides being forced to consume painkillers every day. In the start-stop season, he scored eight goals in 23 Serie A games.

AC Milan Zlatan's numbers for AC Milan

In his first spell with the club from 2010-12, Zlatan scored 56 goals in 85 games. He had a stunning 2011-12 campaign, scoring 35 goals and making 12 assists. He returned to the club at the start of 2020 and has since then managed 36 goals in 74 matches. He has also contributed with 11 assists.

Stats 11th-highest scorer for Milan

With 92 goals, Zlatan is the 11th-highest scorer for Milan. He also has 75 goals for Milan in Serie A and is the 10th-highest scorer. In the upcoming season, Zlatan can surpass Kaka's tally in terms of goals (77). Zlatan has won two Serie A honors and one SuperCoppa Italiana with the club.

Serie A Zlatan has scored 155 Serie A goals

In 70 Serie A matches for Juventus, Zlatan went on to score 23 goals. Across three seasons, he netted 57 league goals in 88 matches for Inter Milan. For Milan, he scored 42 goals in his first spell and another 33 since his return. In total, he has scored 155 Serie A goals and is tied with Filippo Inzaghi.

Zlatan managed 18 times in 47 games for Malmo. He scored 48 goals in 110 matches for Ajax. In 92 matches for Juventus, he netted 26 goals. He scored another 66 goals for Inter in 117 matches. Zlatan netted 22 goals in 46 matches for Barceliona and 156 in 180 games for PSG. He scored 29 goals in 53 matches for Manchester United.

Information He also enjoyed his time at MLS

After leaving Man United, Zlatan joined Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy in the United States. In 58 matches for the club, he scored an outstanding 53 goals. He enjoyed a productive 2019, scoring 31 goals in 31 games.

Trophies 31 trophies in club career for Zlatan

With Ajax, Zlatan won two Eredivisie honors, the KNVB Cup, and Johan Cruyff Shield. With Inter Milan, he won three successive Serie A honors and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies. He won five trophies with Barca, including one La Liga. He won 11 trophies with PSG and three with Man United, including the Europa League. With Milan, he has won three trophies.

Awards Several notable individual awards for Zlatan

Zlatan has won three Serie A Player of the Year awards and three Player of the Month awards as well. He has also won three Ligue 1 Player of the Year awards and five monthly accolades. He was Ligue 1's top scorer in three different seasons. In England, he won one Premier League Player of the Month award.