Sports

Jonny Bairstow smashes 11th Test ton: Key stats

Jonny Bairstow smashes 11th Test ton: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jul 03, 2022, 06:12 pm 4 min read

Bairstow slammed his maiden Test ton against India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's Jonny Bairstow slammed his 11th ton in the rescheduled Test against India at Edgbaston on Day 3. He belted the Indian bowlers and produced an aggressive display to bring up a valiant ton. He stitched a crucial 66-run stand alongside Ben Stokes and later took on the scoring onus to propel England on a rain-hit day. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bairstow looked a bit uncomfortable in this inning at Edgbaston.

Sensing the need for runs, he forced a complete turnaround.

From 16*(65), the right-hander rallied his way to 91*(113) by lunch.

And, the rest is history.

Brendon McCullum, who is the newly appointed head coach, seems to have harnessed the 32-year-old's hard-hitting abilities.

One can imagine what lies ahead for Bairstow 2.0.

Information How has Bairstow fared in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23?

Bairstow is only the second player besides Joe Root (1,602) to have crossed the 1,000-run mark in the ongoing WTC cycle. He has slammed five hundreds and two fifties. Bangladesh's Litton Das follows suit, having aggregated 883 runs. Bairstow's average is over 50.

Career A look at Bairstow's Test career

Bairstow has pummelled over 5,200 runs in 87 Tests. He has 11 hundreds and 23 fifties. At home, he has hammered over 2,900 Test runs in 48 Tests. He has notched five hundreds and 17 fifties. He has clocked 2,205 runs at 35.56 in away Tests. That includes six tons and six fifties. Bairstow has 134 runs from three outings played at neutral venues.

Feat Bairstow surpasses Botham's Test tally

As per ESPNcricinfo, Bairstow has surpassed Sir Ian Botham's run-tally (5,200) in this format. He ranks 21st among the highest run-getters for England in Tests. Prior to this knock, Bairstow's last five scores read 71*(44), 162(157), 136(92), 8(11), and 16(15). He has also leveled Ben Stokes in terms of centuries struck in red-ball cricket. He now eyes Jack Hobbs' Test count (5,410).

Hundred Bairstow puts up a fight against Bumrah's men

Bairstow looked out of sorts during the second day's proceedings. However, he looked at his destructive self on Day 3. He was predominantly strong towards covers and leg region. He took a single off Siraj to steer to 50 off 81 deliveries. Bairstow then forged a key 50-plus stand alongside keeper Sam Billings for the seventh wicket.

Vs India Maiden Test ton against India

Bairstow has raced past 900 Test runs against India. At home, he has scored over 500 runs versus India. He has stamped three fifties and a hundred. In away conditions, Bairstow has hoarded 389 runs while averaging a mediocre 29.92. He has three fifties (HS: 89). His scores in the ongoing series barring this ton read 29, 30, 57, 2, 29, 37, and 0.

Vs NZ Bairstow crippled the Kiwi attack

Bairstow was the deciding factor in England's 3-0 win over the Kiwis in June. His hostile approach against an attack comprising Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner paved way for the wins. He was the third-highest run-getter in the series. Averaging a superb 78.00, Bairstow had smacked 394 runs while striking over 120. He hit two hundreds and a fifty.

Test How has the Edgbaston Test panned out?

India managed a stellar 416 after being put to bat. The visitors fumbled early on and were reduced to 98/5. Centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja brought them back into the game. James Anderson pocketed figures worth 5/60. England too suffered early set-backs to be left reeling at 83/5. Bairstow took on the Indian bowlers to put England in the driver's seat.

Records Notable records for Bairstow

As per Cricibuzz, Bairstow is the second player to score five or more hundreds in a calendar year batting at five or below after Michael Clarke, who hit five hundreds in 2012. Bairstow is the 15th Engllishman to hit hundreds in three successive Tests. His scores read: 8 & 136 vs NZ, Trent Bridge, 162 & 71* vs NZ, Headingly, 100* vs India, Edgbaston.