Sports

Ben Stokes to retire from ODI cricket: His notable records

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 18, 2022, 06:40 pm 3 min read

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to retire from One-Day Internationals. The 31-year-old will play his last ODI on Tuesday, against South Africa in Durham. Stokes helped England win their maiden 50-over World Cup in 2019 with his heroic knock. England's ODI squad will miss the services of one of the greatest all-rounders. Here, we decode his stats and records in the format.

Career A look at his career stats in ODIs

Stokes made his ODI debut in August 2011 against Ireland in Dublin. In a career spanning over a decade, the stylish all-rounder went on to feature in 104 ODIs. He has slammed 2,919 runs at a decent average of 39.44. The tally includes three tons and 21 half-centuries. Stokes also has 74 ODI wickets to his name (one five-wicket haul).

WC Stokes shone in the 2019 WC final

Stokes was the chief architect of England's historic World Cup win in 2019. His slammed an unbeaten 84 in a crucial run-chase against New Zealand in the final. Later, he was pivotal for England in what turned out to be a Super Over for the ages. Stokes was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning hand.

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

Stokes' 84 is the fifth-highest score in a run-chase of a World Cup final. In the league match against South Africa, Stokes scored a fifty, scalped two wickets, and grabbed two catches. With this, he became the fifth player in World Cup history to achieve this mark. Overall, Stokes registered 465 runs and seven wickets in the tournament.

Information Third-youngest to take a five-for

In 2013, Stokes became the third-youngest player from England to take a five-wicket haul in ODI cricket (at 22 years and 104 days). He recorded figures of 5/61 against Australia in the fifth ODI in Southampton.

Maximums Stokes entered this elite club

Stokes is one of the three players to have slammed 10 or more sixes in an ODI. He smashed 10 maximums in his 52-ball 99 against India in Pune in March 2021. Former England captain Eoin Morgan holds the record for smashing most sixes in an ODI (17, WC 2019). Jos Buttler has achieved the feat twice (14 vs NED, 12 vs WI).

Milestone Stokes eyes this milestone

As stated, Stokes will play his final ODI on Tuesday against South Africa at Chester-le-Street. He has an opportunity to bow out by reaching another significant landmark. Stokes is 81 away from touching the 3,000-run mark in ODI cricket. He would be the 19th cricketer from England to attain this distinction. Morgan tops the runs tally for England (6,957) in the format.