Ravindra Jadeja vs Ben Stokes (Test cricket): Decoding the stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 25, 2022, 03:50 pm 3 min read

Jadeja tops the ICC Test Rankings for all-rounders (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England and India are set to square off in the rescheduled fifth Test from the 2021 series at Edgbaston. The hosts, who are 2-1 behind in the series, would aim to restore parity, under arguably the greatest all-rounder of modern era, Ben Stokes. His Indian counterpart Ravindra Jadeja awaits him be on other side. Here, we compare the Test stats of Jadeja and Stokes.

Stokes Stokes has over 5,000 Test runs

At 31, Stokes already owns 8,568 runs and 270 wickets in international cricket. Notably, he has a terrific record in Test cricket after having amassed 5,255 runs and accounted for 177 scalps. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls and the best match haul of 6/22. His best score (258) came against South Africa in 2019. He has also taken 89 catches in the format.

Jadeja A look at Jadeja's Test career

Over the years, Jadeja has served as a mainstay all-rounder for India across formats. In a career spanning over a decade, he has taken 242 wickets from 59 Tests at a formidable average of 24.44 in Test cricket. Jadeja also has 2,396 runs to his name, which he has scored at 35.76. He slammed his second Test ton in Mohali (HS: 175*).

Feats Stokes achieved this double in 2022

Earlier this year, Stokes completed 5,000 runs in Test cricket (2nd Test against West Indies). He became just the fifth player to register the double of 5,000 runs and 150 wickets after Jacques Kallis, Garfield Sobers, Ian Botham, and Kapil Dev. In 2020, Stokes became only the second England cricketer after Botham to achieve the double of 4,000 runs and 100 wickets.

Milestones Sixth player with 150+ score and five-for in a Test

Like Stokes, Jadeja unlocked several milestones in 2022. He helped India win the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka by registering his career-best Test score (175*) and 10th Test five-for. Jadeja broke Kapil Dev's record of the highest Test score by an Indian batter at number seven or lower. The former became the sixth player to register a 150+ score and five-for in a Test.

Information Highest score batting at number six (Tests)

While Jadeja has the highest Test score by an Indian at number seven, Stokes tops the overall list at number six. His 258 against South Africa (January 2016) is the highest-ever score by a batter batting at number six.

Contribution Their contribution in winning cause

Jadeja has the fourth-most wickets for India in winning cause in Test cricket. He has taken 175 scalps at an incredible average of 20.98 in matches won. The southpaw also has 1,641 runs (at 40.02) to his name in these matches. The tally includes as many as five tons. Stokes has 98 fewer wickets than Jadeja in this case.

Information ICC Test Rankings: Jadeja is the number one all-rounder

Jadeja is the number one all-rounder in the ICC Test Rankings. He has a lead of 39 points over second-placed Shakib Al Hasan (346) on the list. Meanwhile, Stokes occupies the fifth spot (309) in the rankings for all-rounders.