2022 Wimbledon draw: Here is all you need to know

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 25, 2022, 01:21 pm 3 min read

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are the top seeds (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

The 2022 Wimbledon will be underway on June 27 with several top players ready to make their presence felt in the men's and women's singles events. Former world number one Novak Djokovic will enter the grass-court Grand Slam as the defending champion. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek would be the top seed (women's singles). We present the major details of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Djokovic Djokovic to face Soonwoo Kwon in first round

As per the ATP draw, top seed Djokovic could face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final clash at Wimbledon. Djokovic, who won his sixth Wimbledon title last year, eyes his 21st Grand Slam title. The defending champion will face South Korean Soonwoo Kwon in the first round. Either Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis or Pole Kamil Majchrzak will take on Djokovic in the second round.

Nadal Nadal will face Francisco Cerundolo in first round

Rafael Nadal, who recently won a record-extending 22nd major title, enters Wimbledon as the second seed. He will lock horns with Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in the opening round. 2017 finalist Marin Cilic is a potential fourth-round opponent. Nadal could meet Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals. The Spaniard is in pursuit of winning his third Wimbledon title, having won in 2008 and 2010.

Others A look at other notable matches

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini could take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals. The former will open against Cristian Garin, Tsitsipas battles Swiss qualifier Alexander Ritschard first up. 10th seed Jannik Sinner would lock horns with Stan Wawrinka in a first-round match. Meanwhile, two-time champion Andy Murray takes on Australia's James Duckworth. Nick Kyrgios will square off with British wild card Paul Jubb.

Rivalry Nadal and Djokovic could meet in the final

As per the draw, Djokovic and Nadal could meet in the final of 2022 Wimbledon. Nadal and Djokovic recently met in the quarter-finals of the 2022 French Open. The former avenged his loss of 2021 when Djokovic downed him in the semis. Despite the defeat, Djokovic still has a slender lead of 30-29 over Nadal in the ATP head-to-head series.

Women Notable women's singles matches

Among women, seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams, who received a wild card this year, will take on Harmony Tan in the first round. The American could have a potential third-round clash against 2021 finalist Karolina Pliskova. Meanwhile, top seed Swiatek opens against qualifier Jana Fet. Third seed Ons Jabeur and 2018 champion Angelique Kerber could clash in the fourth round.

Details Wimbledon: Here are the key details

The 135th edition of the Wimbledon Championships will commence on June 27. A total of 128 men and as many women will compete for the singles title. The Star Sports network will telecast 2022 Wimbledon live in India. Meanwhile, the tournament can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The prize money for Wimbledon singles champion (both men and women) is £40,350,000.