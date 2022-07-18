Sports

England all-rounder Ben Stokes set to retire from ODI cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes set to retire from ODI cricket

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 18, 2022, 05:17 pm 3 min read

Ben Stokes has 2,919 runs in ODI cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In what comes as shocking news, England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to retire from One-Day Internationals. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 31-year-old will play his last ODI on Tuesday, against South Africa in Durham. Stokes helped England win their maiden 50-over World Cup in 2019 with his heroic knock. England's ODI squad will miss the services of one of the greatest all-rounders.

Statement Here is what Stokes said

"I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing for England. We have had an incredible journey," Stokes said in an ECB release. "As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it's not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100%."

Contribution Stokes contributed in England's title-winning WC campaign

England won their maiden 50-over World Cup in 2019. Stokes was the chief architect of this historic achievement (465 runs). His unbeaten 84 in the final drew praise as England won via Super Over. In the league match against South Africa, Stokes scored a fifty, scalped two wickets, and grabbed two catches. He became the fifth player to achieve this mark in WC history.

Information Stokes has compiled 2,919 runs in 104 ODIs

Since making his debut in 2011 (against Ireland at Castle Avenue), Stokes has compiled 2,919 runs in 104 ODIs. He averages a sensational 39.45. He has also forced 74 dismissals with best figures of 5/61.

Numbers International numbers of Stokes

Stokes has emerged as one of the greatest-ever all-rounders across formats. Besides being handy in ODIs, Stokes has amassed 5,280 runs from 83 Tests. He also owns 11 tons and 28 fifties. In the bowling section, Stokes has registered 182 Test wickets with the best match haul of 8/161. He has also registered 442 runs and 19 scalps in T20 Internationals.

Reason The reason behind Stokes' retirement (ODIs)

As per Stokes, playing all three formats is "unsustainable" for him. The England all-rounder has featured in just nine ODIs since the 2019 World Cup concluded. He scored 237 runs and took just four wickets in these games. In the summer of 2021, Stokes took a break from cricket to focus on his mental health. He had stated his body was "letting him down".

Player Second England player to retire this month

Stokes is the second player from England's 2019 World Cup-winning squad to retire from ODIs in the last month. Earlier, former captain Eoin Morgan bid adieu to international cricket following the series in the Netherlands. Morgan endured a rough patch after the completion of the 2019 tournament. He has slammed just 1,001 runs from 49 internationals at 29.44 in this period.

Twitter Post Here's the full statement of Stokes