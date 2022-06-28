Sports

England's Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket: Details here

England's Eoin Morgan retires from international cricket: Details here

Written by V Shashank Edited by Parth Dhall Jun 28, 2022, 07:16 pm 3 min read

Morgan averages just 29.44 since 2019 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has called time on his international career with immediate effect. Morgan, 35, led the Three Lions to a titular run in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales. He captained England in 126 ODIs and 72 T20Is and finished as their most successful skipper in white-ball cricket. Here are further details.

Statement Here is Morgan's official statement

"I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect," Morgan said in a release. "To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me and the England white-ball sides I have led."

Run Morgan recorded two ducks in Netherlands ODI series

Although England won the ODI series in Netherlands under Morgan's leadership, the skipper failed to perform with the bat. He recorded two back-to-back ducks before missing the third ODI with a groin issue. "If I don't think I am good enough or I don't feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish," Morgan had told Sky Sports earlier this month.

Career A look at Morgan's international career

Morgan made 248 appearances in ODIs. He aggregated 7,701 runs at 39.29, smashing 14 hundreds and 47 fifties. In T20Is, the southpaw clobbered 2,458 runs at 28.58. He slammed 14 fifties in this format, with the best score of 91. Across 16 Tests, Morgan amassed 700 runs at 30.43. He notched two hundreds and three fifties.

Information A dip in Morgan's form

After the completion of the 2019 World Cup, Morgan endured a rough patch. He has slammed just 1,001 runs from 49 internationals at an average of 29.44. The tally includes five half-centuries and a solitary ton.

Performance Morgan's average plungedÂ since 2020

Morgan averaged 48.00 in 2019 (following the 2019 WC). He scored 192 runs at a strike rate of 193.93. His average fell to 35.06 in 2020. He slammed 526 runs from 20 internationals in that season. Morgan averaged 23.00 from as many matches in 2021. He struck at just 99.21 across formats. The England captain averages less than 10 in four games this year.

Approach Morgan transformed England's white-ball sides

Morgan had replaced Alastair Cook as England's ODI captain ahead of the 2015 World Cup. Although England failed miserably, Morgan changed the shape of England's white-ball sides. He instilled the counter-attacking instinct in the ODI side that paid dividends. Four years later, England won their first-ever World Cup, defeating New Zealand in a historic final at Lord's.

Ireland Morgan represented Ireland between 2006 and 2009

For the unversed, Morgan started his international career with the Ireland cricket team. The left-handed batter represented the nation between 2006 and 2009. Morgan made his international debut for England in May 2009 against West Indies. He was an integral member of the England side that won the T20 World Cup in 2010. Morgan slammed 183 runs at 36.60 in that tournament.

Records Notable records of Morgan

Morgan bows out as the only player to represent England in over 100 T20Is. He played as many as 115 matches for the nation in the shortest format. Morgan holds the record for smashing the most sixes in an ODI (17 vs Afghanistan, 2019 World Cup). He led England to 42 T20 wins, the joint-most by a captain with Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan.

Information What next for Morgan?

Morgan will continue to play domestic cricket. He will lead London Spirit in the Hundred later this year. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Morgan would join the commentary team of Sky Sports for England's upcoming white-ball series against India and South Africa.