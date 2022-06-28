Sports

Matteo Berrettini tests COVID-19 positive, pulls out of 2022 Wimbledon

Matteo Berrettini tests COVID-19 positive, pulls out of 2022 Wimbledon

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 28, 2022, 04:26 pm 2 min read

Berrettini lost the 2021 Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Italy's Matteo Berrettini, the runner-up of the 2021 Wimbledon, has pulled out of the ongoing Championships after testing COVID-19 positive. He is the second player to withdraw from the grass-court major after Croatia's Marin Cilic. The former confirmed the same through a heartfelt note on Instagram. Berrettini, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2021 final, was supposed to face Cristian Garín (first round).

Instagram Post Here is Berrettini's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by matberrettini on June 28, 2022 at 4:17 pm IST

Titles Berrettini won Queen's Club Championships and Stuttgart Open

Earlier in June, Berrettini defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-2 to win the 2022 Queen's Club Championships final. It was the Italian's second successive trophy as he had earlier beaten Andy Murray to win the Stuttgart Open. Notably, Berrettini captured his seventh tour-level trophy and fourth on grass. He dominated Krajinovic throughout the final and served 14 aces.

Do you know? Berrettini has been on a roll on grass courts

Berrettini won five matches at the 2022 Queen's Club Championships and four at the Stuttgart Open. As per Opta, Berrettini is the player with the most matches won (32), titles (4), and finals (5) on the ATP Tour on grass since 2019.

Cilic Cilic was the first player to return positive result

Earlier on Tuesday, former finalist Marin Cilic pulled out of Wimbledon after returning a positive result (COVID-19). "I have been self-isolating and was hopeful I would be ready but unfortunately I am still feeling unwell. I am heartbroken to be missing Wimbledon," Cilic wrote on Instagram. Cilic, who was the runner-up at 2017 Wimbledon, was supposed to face Mackenzie McDonald in the first round.