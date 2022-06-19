Sports

Matteo Berrettini wins Queen's Club Championships title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 19, 2022, 09:01 pm 2 min read

Matteo Berrettini has won his second successive title at the Queen's (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

Matteo Berrettini defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-2 to win the 2022 Queen's Club Championships final on Sunday. This was the Italian's second successive trophy as he had earlier beaten Andy Murray to win the Stuttgart Open. Notably, Berrettini has captured his seventh tour-level trophy and fourth on grass. He dominated the game and served 14 aces. Here are the details.

Reaction Berrettini reacts to his win

Berrettini, who faced time out of the court due to a surgery, said it is the last thing he expected to win two titles in a row. He was also very emotional, saying defending the title here is special. "Most of the job is thanks to them, my team and my family. I just can't believe it," he added during the presentation ceremony.

Do you know? A new record for Berrettini

This was Berrettini's second successive title here. Last year, he defeated Cameron Norrie in the final, 6-4, 6-7(5-7), 6-3. As per ATP, Berrettini has become the first player in the Open Era to win the title in both of his first two appearances in London.

Numbers Crucial numbers for Berrettini

Second seed Berrettini has now won his past nine matches and lifted two trophies since returning recently. He now has a 3-0 win-loss record in their H2H series versus Krajinovic. As per ATP, he has extended his record on grass to 32-6. Berrettini has now won 20 of his past 21 matches on the surface.

Information Berrettini has now won 7 ATP titles

Berrettini has now won seven ATP titles in his career. He has a 18-6 win-loss record in 2022. Prior to this, he won the Stuttgart Open last week. Notbaly, he had earlier reached the semis of the 2022 Australian Open.

Do you know? Berrettini extends this record on grass

Berrettini won five matches at the 2022 Queen's Club Championships. As per Opta, Berrettini is the player with the most matches won (32), titles (4) and finals (5) in the ATP Tour on grass since 2019.