Ons Jabeur wins the 2022 German Open: Key stats

Ons Jabeur has won the 2022 German Open on Sunday. She was leading Belinda Bencic 6-3, 2-1 before the Swiss star retired midway through the match. Bencic was forced to withdraw with an injury. Jabeur has won her second title in 2022 after having earlier pocketed the Madrid Open. For Bencic, it's another heartbreak as she lost here in the final last season.

Jabeur now has a 30-9 win-loss record in 2022. Jabeur claimed her second grass-court singles title. Last year, she became the first Arab woman to claim a WTA Tour singles title by winning the Birmingham lawns. She is the third player to claim multiple WTA titles this season. Meanwhile, Jabeur picked up her third career title.

With this result, Jabeur now has a 2-2 record in the H2H meetings against Bencic. Jabeur, She had to retire midway through their first meeting at the 2021 Madrid Open. She lost to Bencic at the 2022 Charleston Open final before beaing Bencic in Madrid.

In the round of 32, Jabeur downed Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-3. She then beat Alycia Parks 6-2, 7-6. In the quarters, she overcame Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-7, 6-2, 6-2. On Saturday, she overcame 2022 French Open finalist Coco Gauff in their semi-final clash, winning 7-6, 6-2.