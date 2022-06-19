Sports

West Indies trounce Bangladesh in first Test: Key stats

West Indies trounce Bangladesh in first Test: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 19, 2022, 08:22 pm 4 min read

Kemar Roach snared a five-wicket haul in the Test (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies thumped Bangladesh by seven wickets to claim a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The hosts registered their 13th Test win against Bangladesh. Bangladesh folded on 245 in the second innings, with Shakib Al Hasan and Nurul Hasan adding 123 runs amongst themselves. Chasing 84, Windies fumbled at first but sailed through, courtesy of John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood (88/3).

Match How did the first Test pan out?

WI bundled out Bangladesh on 103 after electing to field. Shakib's 51 was a huge plus for the Tigers. For Windies, Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph claimed three-fors each. Kraigg Brathwaite and Blackwood's fifties stood out as the hosts compiled 265. Later, Kemar Roach's 5/53 tore apart Bangladesh but not before Shakib and Nurul hammered fifties each. Windies eventually got the job done.

Roach Roach attains a noteworthy feat

Kemar Roach pocketed 2/21 and 5/53 in the first Test. Notably, he claimed his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm quick has now raced to 249 scalps in whites, averaging 26.71. He has equaled Michael Holding's wicket tally. He is now joint-sixth-highest wicket-taker for the Windies in Tests. Against Bangladesh, Roach has now steered to 41 wickets at 19.60.

Brathwaite 26th Test fifty for Brathwaite

Brathwaite notched 94(268) and 1(2) versus the Bangla Tigers. He frustrated the rivals in the first innings to bring up his 26th Test fifty. Notably, the right-handed batter clocked his fourth fifty and seventh fifty-plus score versus the visitors. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has now steered to 4,838 Test runs at 34.31. Against Bangladesh, he has now compiled 912 runs at a prolific 45.60.

Tamim 5,000 Test runs for Tamim

Tamim scored 29(43) and 22(31) in North Sound. On Day 1, the southpaw ran a three off Roach to breach the 5,000-run mark in Tests. He is only the second Bangladesh batter to have surpassed the landmark besides Mushfiqur Rahim (5,235). Tamim now has 5,010 Test runs at 39.44. Against WI, he has smacked 882 runs in 13 Tests at a modest 35.28.

Bangladesh Unwanted records for Bangladesh

Six Bangladesh players were dismissed for ducks in the first innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, there have been seven instances in Test cricket with six ducks in an innings. Interestingly, Bangladesh have been on the receiving end in three of those. Bangladesh's 103 in the first innings is their third-lowest total against WI in Tests. Overall, it is their 15th lowest score in Test cricket.

Shakib Twin fifties for Shakib

Shakib dished out a captain's knock in both innings of the Test. He compiled 51 (67) in the first innings which was his 28th Test fifty. The southpaw followed with a 63 (99), notching his 29th fifty in this format. He has now raced to 4,227 runs in 62 Tests. Versus WI, Shakib has now amassed 927 runs while averaging 46.35 (10 half-centuries).

Bowlers Key numbers for Windies bowlers

Alzarri Joseph snared six wickets in total. The right-arm pacer has raced to 56 scalps in 21 matches at 36.76. Jayden Seales was quite effective in the first innings, grabbing 3/33 in 10 overs. Though wicket-less later on, he has now steered to 30 Test scalps at 23.66. Right-arm medium Kyle Mayers snatched figures worth 2/10 and 2/30. He has 24 wickets at 16.58.

Blackwood 2,500 runs and 16th Test fifty for Blackwood

Blackwood racked up a gritty knock against the Tigers. In the first innings, he struck a four off Ebadot Hossain to bring up his 16th Test fifty and third against Bangladesh. He slammed 63 off 139 deliveries (nine fours). In the second innings, he scored an unbeaten 26. He now has 2,526 runs at 31.18.

Nurul Second Test fifty for Nurul

Nurul, who is competing in his sixth Test, was dismissed on a duck in the first innings. However, he bounced back with a valiant 64(117) studded with 11 fours. It's his highest score in the longest format. He added over 100 runs alongside Shakib for the seventh wicket. It was the highest partnership for any wicket in the first Test.

Information Mehidy Hasan clocks a four-wicket haul

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan (4/59) shone for the visitors in the first innings. He has now raced to 132 Test scalps. Versus Windies, he has now captured 39 scalps in seven Tests. Meanwhile, right-arm medium Khaled Ahmed snared five wickets in total.