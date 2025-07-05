Brandon King slams 75 versus Australia in 2nd Test: Stats

West Indies batter Brandon King slammed a solid 75-run knock versus Australia on Day 2 of the 2nd Test being held at National Cricket Stadium, St Georges, Grenada. King walked out when WI were 40/2 in the 9th over. He added 24 runs alongside John Campbell before the latter perished (64/3). Thereafter, he added two valuable stands to resurrect WI's innings before perishing.

Knock King adds two key stands King and skipper Roston Chase added 47 runs for the 4th wicket to help WI get past 100. After Chase departed, Shai Hope joined King and the two stitched 58 runs together for the 5th wicket. Moments after Hope's dismissal, King perished without troubling the score, reducing WI to 169/6. King impressed against spinner Nathan Lyon during his time at the crease.

Information Lyon dismisses King King, who smashed Lyon for 2 sixes and 3 fours, was dismissed by the ace spinner. A tossed up ball drifting down saw King looking to work it onto the on-side. However, the ball kicked up from a length and resulted in a caught behind.