Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Test match, Siraj dismissed Labuschagne for the fourth time, mimicking Australian debutant Konstas's celebration.

Labuschagne performed well, scoring 72 and 70 runs in two innings, while Siraj is nearing his 100th Test wicket.

Australia leads with 333 runs, thanks to fifties from their top-four batters and Labuschagne's performance.

Siraj dismissed Labuschagne on Day 4 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Siraj dismisses Labuschagne for 4th time in Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:41 pm Dec 29, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Marnus Labuschagne was Australia's star with the bat on the fourth day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground. His 70-run knock helped Australia recover from a precarious position as they were reduced to 91/6 in the third innings. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj stopped him from completing a hundred as the wicket fell in the 56th over. Here we look at Siraj's battle with Labuschagne in Tests.

Celebration mimicry

Siraj's celebration mirrors Konstas's antics

Siraj bowled a length delivery which Labuschagne in front of the stumps. The pacer then mimicked Australian debutant Sam Konstas's celebration by waving to the MCG crowd. This cheeky imitation was a reply to Konstas's antics on Day 2 when he interacted with the crowd while fielding near the boundary skirtings, after his quickfire 60 against Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj.

Battle

Siraj traps Labuschagne yet again

As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj has now dismissed Labuschagne four times across 17 Test innings. Only Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi (6), India's Ravindra Jadeja (5), and England's Mark Wood (5) have dismissed him more times in Test cricket. This was the second instance of Siraj dismissing the Aussie batter in this series. Meanwhile, three of Labuschagne's dismissal against the Indian pacer have come Down Under.

Labuschagne

Two sensational knocks from Labuschagne

Labuschagne made a mark in both innings as he backed his 145-ball 72 with a 139-ball 70. He has hence raced to 224 runs in BGT 2024-25 at 32. With his latest knock, Labuschagne has raced to 4,268 runs from 54 Tests at 48.20, as per ESPNcricinfo. He now owns 11 tons and 23 fifties.Versus India, Labuschagne has amassed 999 runs at 41.62 (100: 1, 50s: 6).

Siraj

100 Test wickets loading for Siraj

Siraj, who had an off day in the first innings, found his rhythm in the second innings. He finished Day 4 at 3/66 from 22 overs. The pacer now owns 29 wickets from seven Tests in Australia at 30-plus. Siraj has overall raced to 35 wickets across 11 Test matches against the team. Coming to his career, the 30-year-old has snapped up 96 wickets from 35 Tests at 30-plus (5W: 1). Siraj has completed 16 scalps in BGT 2024-25.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Each of Australia's top-four batters slammed fifties as the hosts posted 474/10 batting first. Bumrah claimed four wickets. In reply, India managed 369/10 as centurion Nitish Reddy saved them from a collapse. Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Washington Sundar (50) also made vital contributions. Having earned a solid 105-run lead, the Aussies were powered by Labuschagne in the third innings as they finished Day 4 at 228/9, having extended their overall lead to 333 runs.