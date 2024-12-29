Summarize Simplifying... In short Nitish Reddy's maiden Test century, scored during an impressive eighth-wicket partnership, has brought immense pride to his family and admiration from cricket legends.

His father, Muthyala Reddy, expressed gratitude for Nitish's historic performance at the iconic MCG, while his mother and sister were thrilled to learn that former cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar were moved by his achievement.

Nitish's century marks a significant turning point in the match, highlighting his potential in the cricketing world. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Nitish Reddy scored 114 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Nitish Reddy's family celebrates his maiden Test century

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:21 pm Dec 29, 202401:21 pm

What's the story Nitish Kumar Reddy, the young cricket sensation, has made his family proud with a remarkable century in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The 21-year-old cricketer displayed exceptional skill at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), taking India to a strong position from a challenging 191/6. His father, Muthyala Reddy, who was present at the venue, expressed immense pride in his son's achievement.

Game changer

Reddy's century: A turning point in the match

Reddy's brilliant show also saw him stitch a brilliant eighth-wicket partnership with Washington Sundar. They added 127 runs for the eighth wicket as India finished at 369/10. Reddy scored his maiden Test century in style as he brought up triple figures while batting with the last man. His important 114-run innings ended at the start of day four, marking a major turning point in the match.

Father's pride

Reddy's father expresses pride in son's achievement

Muthyala Reddy, Nitish's father, said he was proud and thankful to his son for his historic performance at the iconic MCG. He said, "I am really very proud of my son. He (Nitish) brought my family to this stage. He made our family very proud, I thank him for that." The emotional father also pointed out that Nitish scored his debut century where legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri have played.

Emotional reactions

Nitish Reddy's family and former cricketers react to his century

Nitish's sister, Tejaswi, echoed their father's sentiments saying, "We are all very happy. We are all proud." His mother Manasa expressed surprise upon learning that former cricketers Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar were moved by Nitish's performance. She said, "It was truly surprising for us to hear that Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar got tears from their eyes after watching my son, Nitish Reddy's century." These reactions underscore the emotional impact of Nitish's achievement.