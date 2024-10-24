Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling cricket match, Washington Sundar's dismissal of Rachin Ravindra was a game-changer, helping India restrict New Zealand's score.

Sundar's strategic bowling, coupled with R Ashwin's early wicket, led to a historic moment where all 10 of New Zealand's wickets fell to right-arm off-spinners.

Despite Ravindra's impressive 65 runs, India took control, marking Sundar's first five-wicket haul in Test cricket since 2022. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Washington Sundar took seven wickets (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Washington Sundar labels Rachin Ravindra's wicket as his favorite

By Rajdeep Saha 06:47 pm Oct 24, 202406:47 pm

What's the story Indian spinner Washington Sundar made a sensational comeback to the Test side, claiming seven wickets against New Zealand in the second Test match. His effort was crucial in restricting the visitors to just 259 runs in the first innings. Ravindra has been in solid form in this series. To stop him running away was absolutely crucial. Sundar disclosed that dismissing Rachin Ravindra was his favorite moment of the day. Here's more.

Match-turning moment

Sundar's dismissal of Ravindra shifts momentum in India's favor

Sundar's dismissal of Ravindra came in the 60th over, a critical juncture as New Zealand were looking to set a strong first innings total. The ideal delivery from Sundar deceived left-handed Ravindra and broke his off stump. This wicket was especially important considering Ravindra's previous performance in Bengaluru, where he helped New Zealand achieve their first Test win on Indian soil since 1988. Ravindra scored 134 and 39* in the first Test.

Information

Sundar enjoyed getting Ravindra

"Certainly Rachin Ravindra. They were getting into a decent position. And for me to get his wicket just before Tea. And also Darryl Mitchell's wicket, just after Tea was a gift to all," Sundar told the broadcaster after the game.

Information

Ravindra scores an important 65

Ravindra scored 65 runs from 105 balls. His knock consisted of five fours and a six. He has raced past 900 runs in Test cricket. This was his fourth fifty in Tests. He also owns two tons.

Game plan

Sundar's strategy and pitch conditions

After Ravindra's dismissal, India kept New Zealand in check, restricting them from 197/3 to 259. Sharing his strategy, Sundar said, "I wanted to be very accurate no matter what situation I was bowling in or which batsman I was coming across." He also added that while they anticipated the pitch to start spinning from day one, it didn't until later in the day due to lack of moisture.

Match summary

Sundar and Ashwin dominate as India takes control

In a historic first for Indian cricket, all 10 of New Zealand's wickets fell to right-arm off-spinners. R Ashwin got the ball rolling early on by dismissing Tom Latham while Sundar finished the job in style. This was his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket since August 2022 and first on Indian soil since 2017. Sundar finished with 7/59, his best-ever bowling figures in a first-class match while Ashwin picked three wickets.