Rishabh Pant's future with Delhi Capitals hangs in balance

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:48 am Oct 23, 202411:48 am

What's the story The future of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant with the Delhi Capitals (DC) hangs in the balance, The Times of India reports. This comes despite DC co-owner Parth Jindal previously assuring that Pant was a priority retention for the team ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League mega auction. The change of plans is due to a major restructuring in the franchise's operations, now under the GMR group for the next two years.

Franchise restructuring impacts retention decision

Reportedly, the DC franchise is keen on retaining Pant but some details need to be ironed out as JSW and GMR divide responsibilities for the IPL. This comes after it was announced that GMR and JSW will take turns managing the Delhi Capitals for two years each. As per the agreed plan, GMR will manage DC for the 2025 and 2026 IPL seasons.

New leadership roles announced for Delhi Capitals

In line with these changes, Venugopal Rao and Hemang Badani have been appointed as the director of cricket and head coach of DC respectively. Sourav Ganguly, who was named as the head of cricket at JSW Sports, will now manage the women's team and Pretoria outfit for two years. However, he won't be involved in the regular operations of the men's team during this period.

Other IPL teams show interest in Pant

Meanwhile, other IPL teams including Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have shown interest in having Pant as their captain. This puts further pressure on DC to take a call on his retention. Ganguly, who was excited about joining JSW Sports, said he has known the JSW Group and Jindal family personally and professionally, which made this an easy decision for him.