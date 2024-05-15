Next Article

Pooran smashed a 27-ball 61 as LSG suffered a 19-run loss (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Nicholas Pooran slams 20-ball fifty against DC

By Parth Dhall 12:48 am May 15, 202412:48 am

What's the story Caribbean dasher Nicholas Pooran showed off his explosive shots against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 encounter at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. He smashed a 27-ball 61 as LSG suffered a 19-run loss. They were restricted to 189/9 in an attempt to chase down 209. Pooran kept LSG's hopes alive after they were down to 71/5. Here are the key stats.

Knock

Pooran powers first half of LSG's chase

Pooran was exposed to the middle after LSG were reduced to 24/3 in 3.1 overs. The left-handed dasher started with a bang, having unleashed his beast mode. He took Axar Patel to the cleaners before taking on others. Pooran single-handedly took the Super Giants past 100. He fell to Mukesh Kumar for a 27-ball 61 (6 fours and 4 sixes) thereafter.

Numbers

Over 400 runs in IPL 2024

With this knock, Pooran raced past 400 runs in IPL 2024. He currently has 424 runs from 13 games at an incredible average of 60.57 in the season. The one against DC was his second half-century of IPL 2024. He has been striking at 168.92 this season. Notably, Pooran has now compiled 1,694 runs from 75 IPL games at 31.37 (eight fifties).

Match

A look at match summary

DC lost Jake Fraser-McGurk early after LSG elected to field. Abishek Porel and Shai Hope added a 92-run stand. DC slowed down before Tristan Stubbs's 57*(25) powered them to 208/4. LSG had a perfect start as Ishant Sharma uprooted both KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. Pooran then rescued them from 71/5. Arshad Khan's unbeaten 58(33) took it close, but LSG fell short.