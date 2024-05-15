Next Article

Ishant Sharma roared with a three-wicket haul (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma shines in DC's final league game

By Parth Dhall 12:20 am May 15, 202412:20 am

What's the story Ishant Sharma was the pick of Delhi Capitals bowlers in their final league game of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The veteran Indian seamer took three wickets as the hosts claimed a 19-run win over the Super Giants. He was on fire in the Powerplay. DC racked up 208/4 before restricting LSG to 189/9.

Spell

Ishant gives DC a solid start

Ishant, who came in as an Impact Player, gave DC a crucial breakthrough in the form of LSG skipper KL Rahul, in the very first over. Ishant sent back Quinton de Kock in his next over to gain impetus. The Indian pacer also dismissed Deepak Hooda inside the Powerplay. Ishant eventually recorded figures worth 3/34 in four overs.

Information

Three or more wickets in Powerplay in IPL 2024

Ishant took 3/23 in his first three overs, the third-best bowling figures in the Powerplay in IPL 2024. He joined Trent Boult, Sandeep Warrier, Tushar Deshpande, and Nuwan Thushara as the bowlers with three or more wickets in the Powerplay this season.

Career

Ishant bagged 10 wickets in IPL 2024

Ishant featured in nine out 14 league-stage games for DC in IPL 2024. He finished with 10 wickets at 26.50 and recorded an economy rate of 9.81. The DC seamer, who made his IPL debut in 2008, has also represented Kolkata Knight Riders, Deccan Chargers, Kings XI Punjab, Rising Pune Supergiants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He overall owns 92 wickets from 110 IPL games.

Match

DC beat LSG by 19 runs at home

DC lost Jake Fraser-McGurk early after LSG elected to field. Abishek Porel and Shai Hope added a 92-run stand. DC slowed down before Tristan Stubbs's 57*(25) powered them to 208/4. LSG had a perfect start as Ishant uprooted both Rahul and de Kock. They were reduced to 71/5, with Nicholas Pooran standing alone. Arshad Khan's unbeaten 58(33) took it close, but LSG fell short.