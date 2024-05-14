Next Article

Delhi Capitals won by 19 runs (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: DC evade Arshad Khan scare to beat LSG

By Parth Dhall 01:25 am May 15, 202401:25 am

What's the story Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants in their final league-stage encounter of IPL 2024 at home. DC successfully defended 208 after restricting LSG to 189/9. While Ishant Sharma took a three-wicket haul, Arshad Khan's blinder toward the end went in vain. Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs slammed half-centuries for DC. While DC won, Rajasthan Royals became the second side to reach the playoffs.

Match

A look at match summary

DC lost Jake Fraser-McGurk early after LSG elected to field. Porel and Hope added a 92-run stand. DC slowed down before Stubbs's 57*(25) powered them to 208/4. LSG had a perfect start as Ishant uprooted both KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. They were reduced to 71/5, with Nicholas Pooran standing alone. Arshad's unbeaten 58(33) took it close, but LSG fell 19 runs short.

Porel

Porel slams his second IPL fifty

The dangerous Fraser-McGurk departed in the first over (2/1). Porel did not succumb to the pressure and launched his counter-attack. He took on Arshad Khan, smashing 3 fours and a six. Porel and Hope took DC past 90 before Ravi Bishnoi dismissed the latter. He later fell to Naveen-ul-Haq for a 33-ball 58 (5 fours and 4 sixes). It was his second fifty.

Stubbs

Stubbs adds his finishing touch

Stubbs came to the middle after DC were down to 111/3. They lost Jake Fraser-McGurk early, but Porel and Hope got them past 90. The duo perished in the middle-over phase before Stubbs took over. He joined skipper Rishabh Pant, who departed for a 23-ball 33. Stubbs once again owned the death overs, slamming 57* (3 fours and 4 sixes).

Feats

Stubbs attains these feats

Stubbs has been clobbering the bowlers in the final four overs in IPL 2024. As per Cricbuzz, his tally of 252 runs in this phase (Overs 16-20) is the most for a batter. Notably, Stubbs has a strike-rate of 262.50 in this regard. His strike-rate in the final two overs (18-20) in IPL 2024 shoots to 320.40. The tally includes 15 sixes.

Information

Joint-most 200+ totals in a season

The ongoing IPL season has seen a flurry of 200+ totals and record-breaking run-chases. As many as 37 200+ totals have been recorded in IPL 2024, the joint-most in a season. The 2023 season saw as many such scores.

Ishant

Ishant takes a three-fer

Veteran seamer Ishant Sharma, who came in as an Impact Player, gave DC a crucial breakthrough in the form of LSG skipper Rahul, in the very first over. Ishant sent back de Kock in his next over to gain impetus. The Indian pacer also dismissed Deepak Hooda inside the Powerplay. Ishant eventually recorded figures worth 3/34 in four overs.

Information

Three or more wickets in Powerplay in IPL 2024

Ishant took 3/23 in his first three overs, the third-best bowling figures in the Powerplay in IPL 2024. He joined Trent Boult, Sandeep Warrier, Tushar Deshpande, and Nuwan Thushara as the bowlers with three or more wickets in the Powerplay this season.

Pooran

Pooran powers first half of LSG's chase

Pooran was exposed to the middle after LSG were reduced to 24/3 in 3.1 overs. The left-handed dasher started with a bang, having unleashed his beast mode. He took Axar Patel to the cleaners initially before taking on others. Pooran single-handedly took the Super Giants past 100. He fell to Mukesh Kumar for a 27-ball 61 (6 fours and 4 sixes).

Arshad

Arshad's blinder kept LSG alive

Pooran's departure at 101/6 nearly ended all hopes for LSG in what was a massive run-chase. Arshad, who came in, lost Krunal Pandya a few overs later. The former single-handedly launched a counter-attack, which kept LSG afloat. Arshad soon smashed a 25-ball fifty, bringing it down to 30 off 13 balls. However, his 33-ball 58* (3 fours and 5 sixes) couldn't save LSG.

Information

Arshad enters record books

As per Cricbuzz, Arshad now has the third-highest fifty-plus score among Indians at number eight or below in the IPL. He is only behind Harbhajan Singh and Ashutosh Sharma. Overall, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, and Andre Russell are also ahead of Arshad.

Standings

DC, LSG unlikely to qualify; RR go through

DC played their final league-stage match to get to 14 points. They went past sixth-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who are yet to play their final match. While DC are unlikely to go through due to their negative Net Run Rate (-0.377), their win has propelled second-placed Rajasthan Royals to the playoffs. Meanwhile, LSG, with 12 points, are still alive mathematically.

Numbers

Other notable numbers from the match

As per Cricbuzz, DC maintain their perfect record of defending 200-plus totals in the IPL (13 wins in 13 matches). Mumbai Indians are LSG are the only other sides with this feat. As many as 16 bowlers were used in the match, the joint-most in an IPL match. The 2016 IPL encounter between RCB and GL also saw as many bowlers being used.