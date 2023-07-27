WI vs IND, 1st ODI: Barbados pitch report, stadium stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 27, 2023 | 12:29 pm 2 min read

West Indies lost the recent Test series 0-1 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After losing the Test series 0-1 against India, West Indies seek redemption in the 50-over format. The first of the three-ODI series will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, starting July 27. The Men in Blue would view this series as a preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup later this year. Here is the pitch report.

Here are the track conditions

The pitch at the Kensington Oval, one of the oldest grounds, usually offers pace and bounce. However, the batters can cash in once set. The new-ball bowlers could perturb the openers with swing and pace. Notably, the average first-innings score here in ODIs is 229. India will field a second-string pace attack which could give a breather to WI batters.

Here are the stadium stats

A total of 49 ODIs have been played at this venue. 229 reads the average first innings score here as teams batting first have emerged winners 22 times here. Chasing teams have clinched 25 encounters. 364/4 vs England against West Indies in 2019 here is the highest successfully-chased target here. The lowest total successfully defended here belongs to Pakistan, 197/8 versus WI in 2000.

WI, India's record at this venue

WI have played just three ODIs against India at this venue and emerged winners twice. The remaining game belongs to India. Meanwhile, the two sides have not crossed swords in ODIs here since 2002. Overall, WI have 17 wins and 22 defeats in 39 ODIs here. Since 2011, WI have just seven wins and nine losses in the 50-over format here.

Here are the key numbers

WI skipper Shai Hope has struggled at this venue, slamming just 296 runs at 29.6 across 10 ODIs. Shimron Hetmyer owns 155 runs in six games here at 31. Alzarri Joseph has returned with 23 wickets in just nine ODIs here at an economy of 4.8. Brandon King has accumulated just 23 runs in four ODIs here. Kyle Mayers owns an ODI ton here.

A look at the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, and Umran Malik. West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, and Oshane Thomas.

