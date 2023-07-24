Rohit Sharma breaks Mahela Jayawardene's special Test record: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Gaurav Tripathi July 24, 2023 | 02:23 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma slammed his fastest Test fifty (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Rohit Sharma went hammer and tongs against West Indies in India's second innings of the ongoing second Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The Indian skipper hammered a 44-ball 57 to help India reach 181/2d. The visitors declared after setting up a target of 365 for WI. Meanwhile, Rohit in this process went past Mahela Jayawardene's unique Test record. Here's more.

Most consecutive double-digit scores in Test cricket

Rohit's 57 against WI in the second innings helped him beat Jayawardene. He has now crossed the double-digit mark in Test cricket in 30 consecutive innings, breaking Jayawardene's record of 29. His last single-digit score in this format was back in 2021 when he was out for 6 against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He fell prey to Jofra Archer.

Rohit's last 30 Test innings

Rohit has compiled 1,401 runs in his last 30 Test innings at an average of above 48. His tally includes four centuries and five fifties. His last 30 innings: 12, 161, 26, 66, 25*, 49, 34, 30, 36, 12*, 83, 21, 19, 59, 11, 127, 29, 15, 46, 120, 32, 31, 12, 12, 35, 15, 43, 103, 80, and 57.

Rohit's fastest fifty in Test cricket

Rohit slammed his fastest half-century in Test cricket, off just 35 balls. His previous-fastest fifty came against England (47 balls) in Chepauk in 2021. Rohit eventually managed 57 off 44 balls (5 fours and 3 sixes) in Trinidad.

Rohit-Jaiswal register these partnership records

Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal (38) recorded a 98-run stand. They reached the 50-run mark in just 5.5 overs, the fastest by any Indian pair. The partnership in 11.5 overs. As per Cricbuzz, their run rate of 8.28 is only second to England's Marcus Trescothick and Michael Vaughan (10) among opening pairs with at least 50 runs partnership in a Test innings.

More partnership records

India's opening pair of Rohit and Jaiswal stitched a record stand of 229 runs in the first Test and then followed it up with a 139-run partnership in the second Test. They added 98 runs in the second innings. Overall, they added 466 runs together. As per Cricbuzz, they now have the highest opening partnership aggregate for India in an away Test series.

Rohit completed this feat in the first innings

Rohit slammed a 143-ball 80 in the first innings, a knock laced with nine fours and two sixes. Courtesy of his knock, he completed 2,000 Test runs as an opener. His average of 53.64 is the highest among Indians with 2,000-plus runs as an opener.

