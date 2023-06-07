Sports

Decoding Rohit Sharma's record in ICC knockout matches: Key stats

Decoding Rohit Sharma's record in ICC knockout matches: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 07, 2023, 12:10 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma has some stellar stats in ICC knockout matches (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Rohit Sharma will be looking to lead from the front in the final of the ICC World Test Championship against Australia at the Oval. While his Indian Premier League (IPL) season was not that great, his recent numbers in Test cricket are pretty promising. He will hope to deliver with the bat and give India a solid start. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

India's wait for a ICC trophy has extended to a decade now as their last title came when India won the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

In this decade, they have played eight events but fell short each time.

Therefore, to end this drought India's skipper Rohit will have to step up with his bat.

He has some stellar stats in ICC knockout matches.

Seventh-highest runs in ICC knockout matches

Rohit has amassed 562 runs in 14 ICC knockout matches at an average of 46.83. His tally includes two centuries. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer in these matches. The likes of Ricky Ponting (731), Sachin Tendulkar (682), Virat Kohli (620), Kumar Sangakkara (597), Sourav Ganguly (580), and Mahela Jayawardene (571) are ahead of him on the runs tally.

A look at his record in 50-over knockout games

Interestingly, 337 of 562 runs have come in the ICC Cricket World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy knockout matches. He is among the 19 players who have scored more than 300 runs in these matches. Rohit averages 56.16 because he tallied the runs in seven matches. His highest score of 137 came against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final.

What about his numbers in T20 World Cup knockout games?

The Indian skipper has compiled 161 runs in six knockout matches in the T20 World Cup at an average of 40.25. 43 reads his best score in these matches. Overall, Rohit is the seventh-highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup knockout games (SR: 135.629).

A look at his only ICC World Test Championship outing

Rohit featured in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final in 2021 where India lost against New Zealand. He scored 34 in the first innings followed by 30 in the second innings. He got starts in both the innings but failed to convert.

Rohit's overall record in ICC tournaments

Rohit has been exceptional in ICC events over the years. He is the third-highest run-scorer in these big events. He has amassed 4,216 in 88 ICC event matches at an average of 49.02. His tally includes 13 centuries and 20 fifties. He is only behind Joe Root (5,013) and Kohli (4,503) and they along with Rohit are the only batters with 4,000-plus runs.