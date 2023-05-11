Sports

IPL 2023: MI, GT to clash with playoffs in sight

IPL 2023: MI, GT to clash with playoffs in sight

Written by Parth Dhall May 11, 2023, 03:44 pm 3 min read

MI occupy the third spot in the standings

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans are set to lock horns in the 57th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the match on May 12. The Rohit Sharma-led MI climbed to the third spot after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, GT, being the table-toppers, are eyeing the playoff berth. Here is the match preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The fixture will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on May 12 (7:30pm). The pitch here is conducive for batting, considering the quick outfield and shorter dimensions. However, pacers will get some assistance with the new ball. Chasing teams have won three of the four games here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

A look at the head-to-head record

Courtesy of making their debut last season, the reigning champions have faced the five-time winners only once last season. The match surprisingly ended in MI's favor. MI batted first and posted 177/6 courtesy of Tim David's 21-ball 44*. Earlier this season, GT successfully defended 207/6 against MI, with Noor Ahmad taking three wickets. Shubman Gill earlier slammed a 34-ball 56.

What can be the Playing XIs?

MI (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, and Jason Behrendorff. GT (Probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammed Shami.

Who are the key performers?

Shami is the joint-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023, with 19 wickets. He has been sensational in the Powerplay (0-6). Green has smoked two 60-plus scores. He has amassed 274 runs this season. Piyush has been exceptional with 17 wickets at an average of 18.88. Suryakumar is back to his best, with a strike rate of 186.14. He has hammered 41 fours and 18 sixes.

MI and GT have enjoyed similar success

MI have entered the top four despite losing consecutive matches in the first half. They have won three of their last four matches, having defeated Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. One defeat came against Chennai Super Kings. The Titans have enjoyed similar success, winning five of their last six matches. Earlier this month, Delhi Capitals stunned the Titans.

A look at Dream11 options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), David Miller, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Piyush Chawla. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, David Miller, Tim David, Cameron Green, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Piyush Chawla.