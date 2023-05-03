Sports

IPL 2023: Livingstone-Jitesh stand guides PBKS to 214/3 against MI

IPL 2023: Livingstone-Jitesh stand guides PBKS to 214/3 against MI

Written by Parth Dhall May 03, 2023, 09:29 pm 2 min read

Livingstone and Jitesh added over 100 runs together (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

A century-plus stand between Liam Livingstone (82*) and Jitesh Sharma (49*) powered Punjab Kings to 214/3 against Mumbai Indians in the 46th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The duo fueled PBKS's innings after they were reduced to 95/3. Jofra Archer conceded 56 runs in four overs, while Piyush Chawla took two wickets.

A decent start for PBKS

PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh in the second over after MI elected put them in to bat. However, Matthew Short and Shikhar Dhawan paired up to take the Kings past 50 in the Powerplay itself. Archer started well, having conceded just five runs off his first over. Arshad gave away 12 runs in his second over. PBKS were 50/1 after six overs.

Livingstone hammers MI bowlers

Livingstone came to the middle after Dhawan departed in the eighth over. He started off with singles before punishing Chawla and Akash Madhwal. PBKS were 95/3 after they lost Short in the 12th over. However, Livingstone and Jitesh added a 119-run stand to get PBKS past 200. The former brought up his half-century off 32 balls (7 fours, 4 sixes).

Jitesh smashes a 27-ball 49*

Jitesh duly complemented Livingstone during the partnership. His lofted straight drives were a treat to watch. The Indian uncapped batter, who has been in terrific form in IPL 2023, continued his exploits. He smashed 49* off 27 balls with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes. This is now his career-best score in the cash-rich league.

200 T20 matches for MI

MI skipper Rohit Sharma added another feather to his cap tonight. He became just the second player to feature in 200 matches for MI in T20 cricket. Kieron Pollard remains the only player with this feat so far (211). Notably, only Harbhajan Singh has represented MI in 150 or more matches in the shortest format (158). Rohit has led MI to five IPL titles.