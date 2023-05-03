Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

May 03, 2023

Mohali is hosting the match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 46 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The five-time champions would want to ace the reverse fixture, having lost their previous tie against the Kings. Meanwhile, PBKS have an opportunity to displace Royal Challengers Bangalore at number five. MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will host this contest on Wednesday (May 3). The bowlers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Slower deliveries will be effective on this surface and spinners could play a crucial role. The Star Sports network will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

Both teams won their last matches

PBKS and MI are coming off wins. Interestingly, both sides chased down targets of 200+ runs. The Dhawan-led side successfully chased 201 against Chennai Super Kings, collecting three runs on the final ball of the match. On the other hand, MI claimed a famous victory against Rajasthan Royals after chasing 213. Tim David smacked three sixes in the final over to get MI home.

Who are the key performers?

With 262 runs at 65.50, Shikhar Dhawan is the leading run-getter for PBKS in the ongoing season. He has been striking at 148.86. Besides, Tilak Varma leads the runs tally for MI. He has scored 248 runs at 41.33 as of now. Piyush Chawla, who has been exceptional this season, remains the only MI player with over 10 wickets (13).

Here are the two teams

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.