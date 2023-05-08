Sports

IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy's three-fer restricts PBKS to 179/7

Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets for 26 runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) slammed 179/7 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 53 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Shikhar Dhawan turned out to be the lone warrior for the Kings (57). Meanwhile, Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets to derail PBKS's innings. He conceded just 26 runs during the innings. Here are the key stats.

Another three-fer for Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy continues his exploits with the ball in IPL 2023. Once again, he was the pick of KKR's bowlers, having taken three wickets for 26 runs in four overs. After dismissing Liam Livingstone, Chakravarthy removed Jitesh Sharma and Rishi Dhawan. With this, Chakravarthy raced past 15 wickets in the ongoing season. He remains the only KKR bowler with over 10 wickets this season.

Chakravarthy has over 50 wickets for KKR

KKR bought Chakravarthy for Rs. 4 crore in the 2020 IPL auction. He has since been a vital part of the team's bowling attack. Earlier this season, the mystery spinner raced past 50 wickets in 52 outings. Sunil Narine (159), Andre Russell (95), Piyush Chawla (66), and Umesh Yadav (65) are the only other bowlers with 50 or more wickets for KKR.

Chakravarthy has 17 wickets in IPL 2023

Chakaravarthy made his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2019. He played a solitary game for the franchise that season and returned with 1/35 in three overs. Chakravarthy has been on a roll in IPL 2023. He has raced to 17 wickets in just eight games at an economy rate of 7.84. No other KKR bowler has over 10 wickets.