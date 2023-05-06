Sports

DC vs RCB: Mahipal Lomror smokes his maiden IPL fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 06, 2023, 10:03 pm 2 min read

Lomror slammed his maiden IPL fifty (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mahipal Lomror was the star for Royal Challengers Bangalore as he slammed his maiden fifty against the Delhi Capitals in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. His blazing 54* off 29 deliveries, propelled the visitors to a good total of 181/4. Lomror's fifty was laced with six fours and three maximums. Here we decode his stats.

A sensational knock from Lomror

Lomror came to the crease when RCB were 82/2 in the 11th over. The platform was already set by Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli and he made full use of the circumstances. He batted with a lot of intent and smashed the spinners and pacers with aplomb. He stitched a 55-run stand with Kohli and even after that he continued attacking the bowlers.

A look at Lomror's overall numbers

Courtesy of his maiden fifty, Lomror has raced to 399 in 26 IPL appearances. He averages around 20 in the competition. Before this match, the 23-year-old compiled 1,670 runs in 80 T20 matches at an average of 26.93. He owns a strike rate of 124.16 in the shortest format of the game. With this knock, he has now slammed 10 fifties in this format.

How did the RCB innings pan out?

RCB openers gave them a decent start and added 82 runs. Later, Lomror and Kohli stitched a 55-run partnership, taking the total beyond the 130-run mark. Both Kohli and Lomror slammed fifties and cameos from Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat helped the visitors post 181/4. Mitchell Marsh was the pick of the DC bowlers as he finished with figures 2/21 from three overs.