Nitish Rana becomes fourth KKR player with 2,000-plus runs: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 04, 2023, 09:36 pm 2 min read

Nitish Rana has become just the fourth player for KKR to surpass 2,000 runs in the IPL (Photo credit: Twitter/@KKRiders)

Nitish Rana has become just the fourth player for Kolkata Knight Riders to surpass 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Rana achieved the milestone in match number 47 of the IPL 2023 season versus Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rana came to the crease with KKR struggling at 16/2. Soon the visitors were 35/3 before Rana and Rinku Singh added 61 runs. Here's more.

Rana impresses with a 42-run knock

KKR were in trouble at 35/3 after the dismissal of Jason Roy. Rana bailed KKR out with a timely partnership alongside Rinku. His knock was laced with three fours and three sixes. Rana was looking good to get to a deserved fifty but skied his slog against Aiden Makram, who took a stunning high catch off his bowling. KKR were 96/4 with Rana's dismissal.

2,000-plus runs for KKR

Rana now has 2,019 runs for KKR in the IPL at 27.65. His strike rate reads 137.34. Rana has managed 183 fours and 104 sixes, slamming 12 fifties. He is now only behind Gautam Gambhir (3,035), Robin Uthappa (2,439), and Andre Russell (2,143) in terms of runs for KKR. Overall in the IPL, Rana has amassed 2,456 runs at 27.91.

How has Rana performed in IPL 2023?

In the ongoing IPL 2023 season, Rana has scored 275 runs from 10 games at 27.50. He is the third-highest scorer for KKR after Rinku Singh (316) and Venkatesh Iyer (303).