SMAT 2022, Nitish Rana smashes maiden T20 century: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 13, 2022, 01:19 pm 2 min read

Nitish Rana smashed his maiden ton in T20 cricket (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Riding on Nitish Rana's maiden T20 century, Delhi defeated Punjab by 12 runs in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Wednesday. It was a high-scoring game as the ball was traveling all over the park. Skipper Rana, who came to bat at number four, scored 107 off just 61 balls (4s: 9, 6s: 7). Chasing 192, Punjab were restricted to 179/5.

Summary How did the match pan out?

Delhi posted 191/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first in Jaipur. While the openers department cheaply, Yash Dhull (66*) and Rana steadied the ship with a 173-run stand. In reply, Punjab fought well with Anmolpreet Singh (64) and skipper Mandeep Singh (44) leading the charge. However, their efforts went in vain. Rana and Ishant Sharma took two wickets apiece for Delhi.

Stats Feats attained by Nitish Rana

Rana, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, smashed his maiden T20 ton off 55 balls. His previous highest score in the format was 97 versus Andhra in 2016. Rana became the third centurion in this year's tournament. Devdutt Padikkal (124) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (112) reached the three-figure mark before Rana. Rana and Dhull recorded the highest partnership in this year's event (173).

Twitter Post KKR congratulate Nitish Rana!

Delhi Second win for Delhi in the tournament

Winners of the 2017/18 edition, Delhi have now won their first two games. They thrashed Manipur by 71 runs in their opener. With a net run rate of +2.075, Delhi are leading the Elite Group B standings. Besides Rana, India's U-19 World Cup-winning skipper, Dhull also starred in the game. Playing only his second T20, he scored an unbeaten 66 off 45 balls.

Career How has Rana's T20 career panned out?

Rana has so far scored 3,659 runs in 155 T20 games. (average: 28.36, strike rate: 136.58). Besides the ton, he has 24 half-centuries in the format. Rana, who bowls off-spin, has also taken 32 wickets in T20s. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has scored 2,181 runs in 91 games (50s: 15). Rana has also played two T20Is, scoring only 15 runs.