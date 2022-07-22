Sports

WI vs IND: Jadeja ruled out of first two ODIs

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 22, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

Jadeja suffered an injury to his right knee (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a major blow to India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies due to a knee injury. The BCCI, on Friday, informed that the medical team is monitoring his progress. Notably, Shreyas Iyer has replaced Jadeja as India's vice-captain. It remains to be seen if the latter participates in the third ODI.

Twitter Post Here is the official news

Developments A look at the latest developments

On Thursday, a report in Cricbuzz suggested that Jadeja could be rested for the entire WI series after suffering an injury to his right knee. It is understood that the all-rounder will be available for the following five-match T20I series. In the first ODI, India have entered with all-rounder Axar Patel in the absence of Jadeja. Meanwhile, Iyer is serving as the vice-captain.

Information Jadeja suffered a rib injury in IPL 2022

Earlier this year, Jadeja was ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 midway through the season. He suffered a rib injury during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The news came after he handed back the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to MS Dhoni.

Form India will miss the services of Jadeja

Jadeja has been a vital cog for India across formats. Since the conclusion of the 2019 50-over World Cup, the southpaw has slammed 1,636 runs from 51 internationals at an average of 49.57. Two of his three international tons have come in this period. With the ball, Jadeja has accounted for 80 international wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

Rahul KL Rahul tests positive for COVID-19

While Jadeja is out with a knee injury, his compatriot KL Rahul tested COVID-19 positive. The latter, who is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, might miss the five-T20I series. Rahul recently underwent a groin surgery in Germany. Earlier this year, he missed the T20I series against South Africa at home, with Rishabh Pant replacing him as captain.

A look at India's updated ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.