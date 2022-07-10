Sports

India win fourth successive T20I series against England: Key stats

India win fourth successive T20I series against England: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 10, 2022, 03:20 pm 2 min read

India have a win-loss record of 12-9 against England in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20I to claim an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Men in Blue had won the series opener in a similar fashion (by 50 runs). With this, India have claimed their fourth consecutive T20I series win against England. The two teams will lock horns in the final game at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Context Why does this story matter?

As stated, India have won their fourth consecutive T20I series against England.

The streak started in the 2016/17 series when India won 2-1 at home.

India then staged a historic 2-1 win on the 2018 England tour, their first-ever T20I series win in the nation.

Last year, India won the five-match series 3-2 at home.

They now have an opportunity to rout England 3-0.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the bilateral fixtures are concerned, India have a win-loss record of 10-8 against England. India have a 12-9 lead over England in the overall fixtures. Notably, India have won five of the last six T20Is against England.

Rohit Rohit seals his 26th win as captain in T20Is

India's Rohit Sharma, who became the first captain to win 13 consecutive T20Is in the first encounter, has extended his tally to 14. As per Umang Pabari, Rohit tally as a full-time international captain reads Matches: 16, Won: 16. Overall in 30 T20I matches as skipper, Rohit has 26 wins and four losses. He has a win percentage of 86.66 as captain.

Record Rohit could equal Ricky Ponting's record

It is to note that Rohit now has 19 consecutive wins as captain across formats. If India win the third T20I against England, then he will emulate the long-standing record of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. Under the latter, Australia registered 20 consecutive international wins in 2003. Earlier, Rohit scripted a world record by clinching his 13th consecutive T20I win as captain.