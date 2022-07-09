Sports

India hammer England in second T20I, seal series: Key stats

India hammer England in second T20I, seal series: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 09, 2022, 10:19 pm 3 min read

India have taken a 2-0 lead in the series (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team beat England in the second T20I to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, Team India posted 170/8 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja shined with an unbeaten 46. Chris Jordan was excellent with the ball. In response, England lost their way at the start once again to surrender the tie (121/10).

2nd T20I_ How did the match pan out?

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant added 49 runs for the first wicket before England hit back to reduce India to 89/5. Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan did the damage. Thereafter, Ravindra Jadeja's 29-ball 46 was crucial as India touched the 170-run mark. In response, England lost both their openers. India kept bowling well and were rewarded.

Stat attack 300-plus fours for Rohit in T20Is

Rohit got another solid start before perishing for a decent 20-ball 31. He slammed three fours and two sixes. Rohit has now become the first T20I batter in men's cricket to get past 300 fours (301). He has raced to 3,368 runs at 32.38, including 372 versus England at 37.20,

Jordan Jordan climbs up the ladder

Jordan was pick of the England bowlers, finishing with 4/27 from his four overs. He now has 86 career T20I wickets at 26.74. This was his third four-wicket haul in T20Is. He has surpassed former Pakistan bowlers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal in terms of T20I scalps (85). Against India, Jordan has 16 scalps at 28.37. He claimed his maiden four-fer versus India.

Information Jadeja and Pant attain these numbers

Jadeja has now notched his highest score in T20Is, slamming an unbeaten 46 from 29 balls. He slammed five fours. The all-rounder has raced to 372 runs at 24.80. Pant hit a breezy 26 and has raced to 767 runs at 23.24.

Captaincy Rohit seals his 26th win as captain in T20Is

Rohit Sharma, who became the first captain to win 13 consecutive T20Is in the first encounter, has extended his tally to 14. As per Umang Pabari, Rohit's tally as a full-time international captain reads as: Matches 16, Won 16. Overall in 30 T20I matches as skipper, Rohit has 26 wins and four losses.

Numbers Unwanted numbers for Roy and Buttler

Jason Roy was out for a first-ball duck. He now has seven ducks in T20Is. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has now dismissed Jos Buttler for the fifth time in T20Is. As per Cricbuzz, there is only one instance of a bowler getting the better of a batter more often in the format - Dushmanta Chameera dismissing Rohit Sharma six times.

Information India win second successive T20I series in England (bilateral)

In 2018, India won the only bilateral T20I series (2-1) in England involving the two nations (comprising three or more games). In 2011 and 2014, England won the one-off T20Is against India at home. India have won their second consecutive T20I series in the nation.

Bowling Key numbers for the Indian bowlers

Bhuvi was superb for Team India, taking figures worth 3/15 from three overs. The senior pacer has raced to 70 wickets at 23.31. He is the second Indian bowler after Yuzvendra Chahal to take 70-plus wickets. Chahal (2/10) has raced to 79 wickets at 23.94, getting past Dwayne Bravo's tally of 78. Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) has 69 wickets at just 19.46.

Do you know? A superb show on debut for Gleeson

Playing his debut T20I match, England's Gleeson was magnificent with the ball. The right-arm pacer accounted for the wickets of Rohit, Pant, and Virat Kohli to finish with figures worth 3/15. He also bowled a maiden over.