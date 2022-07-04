Sports

Rohit Sharma vs England: Decoding his stats in white-ball cricket

Written by V Shashank Jul 04, 2022, 10:02 pm 3 min read

Rohit averages 66.75 in ODIs played in England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's Rohit Sharma is one of the all-time greats in limited-overs. He is one of the most destructive batters in white-ball cricket, with a strong penchant for boundary-hitting. He missed the Edgbaston Test after testing COVID-19 positive a few days prior. Nonetheless, he has recovered and would lead his side in the white-ball leg post the rescheduled Test. We decode his stats against England.

Rohit is one of the sweetest timers of the ball and the most destructive when in a flow.

India need his services to outfox a dominant-looking England on their own soil.

Be it the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, the 2018 tour of England, or the 2019 ICC World Cup, the Hitman was one of India's core contributors in these conditions.

Wins One of the greatest match-winners in England

Rohit, since his ODI debut, has piled up the seventh-most runs in matches won in England. He has pummelled 1,137 runs while averaging a jaw-dropping 81.21. He has notched six hundred and five fifties. Notably, Rohit claimed five of those centuries during the 2019 World Cup. He is India's leading run-getter in this regard in T20Is (269). He has struck at over 130.

ODIs Rohit averages 45.33 against England (ODIs)

Rohit has faced England on 16 occasions in 50 overs. He has belted 544 runs at 45.33. He has two hundreds and two fifties. He slammed a 114-ball 137* in Nottingham in 2018. It's his personal best versus England. At home, Rohit has scored 227 runs against England, averaging merely 32.42. However, the stylish batter holds 317 runs in away conditions at 63.40.

T20Is Rohit has a T20I ton against England

Rohit has relished the challenge against the Englishmen in T20Is. He has aggregated 317 runs in 11 outings, averaging a prolific 39.62. Notably, he has smoked them at a laudable rate of 143.43. He has a hundred (100*) and two fifties. At home, Rohit has managed 115 runs at 28.75. However, he has prevailed in away conditions, clobbering 147 runs at 138.67.

2018 How did Rohit fare on the 2018 tour of England?

Rohit was the linchpin in India's 2-1 win over England in T20Is. He scored 137 runs while averaging a phenomenal 68.50. That includes a 56-ball 100* in the series decider. He wound up as the Player of the Series. In ODIs, Rohit was India's second-highest run-getter (154). He averaged a superb 77.0. His 137* helped India take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Career A look at Rohit's white-ball career

Since making his ODI debut in 2007, Rohit has bashed 9,283 runs at 48.60. The Mumbaikar has slammed 29 hundreds and 44 fifties. He has the distinction of smashing three double hundreds in 50 overs (HS: 264 vs SL). Rohit is the highest run-getter in T20Is, having tonked 3,313 runs in 125 T20Is. He has the notched four hundreds and 26 fifties (HS: 118).

Information England vs India: Schedule for white-ball series

The T20Is will commence on July 7 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Edgbaston and Trent Bridge will host the next two T20Is (July 9 and 10). The three ODIs will be held at Kennington Oval (July 12), Lord's (July 14), and Old Trafford (July 17).