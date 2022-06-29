Sports

England vs India, Edgbaston Test: A look at ground stats

England vs India, Edgbaston Test: A look at ground stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 29, 2022, 07:48 pm 2 min read

Edgbaston will host the final Test between England and India

England and India will square off in the fifth and final Test of the 2021 series at Edgbaston. India, who lead the five-match series 2-1, are on the verge of scripting history. Meanwhile, the hosts would want to finish the series on a high. Notably, England have lost their last two Tests at this venue in Birmingham. Here are the key stats.

England England's record at Edgbaston (Tests)

England have played 53 Tests at Edgbaston, with their maiden match coming in 1902. They have a win-loss record of 28-10 at this ground, while 15 matches ended in a draw. Interestingly, England lost their last two Tests at Edgbaston (vs New Zealand in 2021 and vs Australia in 2019). England were unbeaten at this venue from July 2008 to August 2019.

Information What about India?

India have a forgettable record at Edgbaston. They have lost six of the seven games so far at this venue (1967, 1974, 1979, 1996, 2011, and 2018). India managed to draw one Test at this venue in 1986.

Milestone A milestone match for England!

It is to be noted that Edgbaston hosted England's 1000th Test match in 2018. England faced India in that match and won by 32 runs. Sam Curran was adjudged the Player of the Match for taking five wickets. He also scored 24 and 63 in the two innings, respectively. Virat Kohli slammed a scintillating 149 off 225 balls to silence his detractors.

Stats Edgbaston: A look at the notable stats

At Edgbaston, a total of 20 Tests have been won by teams fielding first. The average scores at this venue are - 1st innings: 307, 2nd innings: 320, 3rd innings: 244, and 4th innings: 152. In 2011, England registered the highest total at Edgbaston (710/7 vs India). The lowest total at this venue is 30 by South Africa (vs ENG, 2001.

Wickets Anderson and Broad lead the wickets column

England pace spearhead James Anderson is the leading wicket-taker at Edgbaston in Test cricket. The 39-year-old has snapped up 45 wickets from 12 Tests at this venue at an incredible average of 23.28. The tally includes two five-wicket hauls. His compatriot Stuart Broad follows Anderson on the wickets tally. He owns 40 wickets at an average of 22.20 at Edgbaston.