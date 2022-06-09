Sports

ICC Test Rankings, Joe Root rises to second: Key stats

ICC Test Rankings, Joe Root rises to second: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jun 09, 2022, 09:08 pm 4 min read

Root has slammed over 1,300 runs in WTC 2021-23 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Joe Root's heroics in the second innings at the Lord's Test helped England chase 277 runs against New Zealand. The 31-year-old slammed 115* laced with 12 fours. It was his 26th Test ton and the knock resulted in him breaching the 10,000-run mark in 218 innings. He even rose by two positions in the ICC Test Rankings. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Root is arguably the best Test batter in the world at present.

He has left his contemporaries behind in the whites.

It's just a matter of time before he surpasses Alastair Cook to become the highest run-getter for England in Tests.

While England have had the fortunes of some of the best Test batters, none have showcased the appetite for runs like Root.

ENG vs NZ Root wins the first Test for England at Lord's

Root was dismissed cheaply on a score of 11 in the first innings. He didn't budge away from the Kiwi challenge in the second innings. He chalked out 115* off 170 deliveries, striking 12 fours. He added 90 runs alongside Ben Stokes for the fifth wicket. Root then contributed 120* runs alongside wicket-keeper Ben Foakes to wind up the chase.

Rankings Lord's Test sees Root rise up in ICC Test Rankings

Root's 115* got him up by two spots in the latest ICC Men's Test Rankings. He surpassed Australia's Steven Smith to grab the second position. Smith dropped by a spot to be seated third. Babar Azam rose by one spot to occupy fourth, while NZ's Kane Williamson lost two places to wind up at the fifth position. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne is seated atop.

Information 26th Test ton for Root

Root has now amassed 26 Test centuries, including three versus the Kiwis. He has now equaled the tally of Gary Sobers in terms of Test tons (26). He also steered clear of Inzamam-ul-Haq (25 Test centuries).

Career A look at his Test career

At home, Root has amassed 5,135 runs at 52.93. He has 15 centuries and 25 fifties. He has hammered six Test tons versus India at home (highest). Away from home, Root has 4,593 runs at 45.93. He has smashed 11 Test tons and 25 fifties. He has hammered four centuries versus West Indies (highest). At neutral venues, he has 287 runs, hammering three fifties.

10,000 14th Test cricketer with 10,000 runs

Root is only the 14th cricketer to register 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Cook, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, S Chanderpaul, Mahela Jayawardene, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar, and Younis Khan are the others to reach this landmark. In a career spanning nearly 10 years, Root has racked up 10,015 runs while averaging 49.57.

WTC Most runs in ICC World Test Championship 2021-23

Root has become the first batter to surpass 1,300 Test runs in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. He has 1,301 runs at 56.56. Root has amassed six tons and four fifties in the ongoing WTC cycle. He has smashed 140 fours. Bangladesh's Litton Das is the second-best scorer with 782 runs.

2021 Root shatters all records in 2021

Root ran riot in Tests played last year. He was the highest run-getter, having aggregated 1,708 runs at 61.00. He notched six hundreds and four fifties. Interestingly, he had three double tons (HS: 228 vs SL). He finished with the third-most runs in a calendar year in Tests. Only Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf (1,788) and Sir Viv Richards (1,710) have scored more in this regard.

Captaincy Most successful English captain in Tests

Root led England in 64 Tests (27 wins, 26 losses, and 11 draws). He amassed a total of 5,295 runs as skipper, averaging 46.45. He hammered 14 tons and 26 fifties. Notably, he is the fifth-highest run-scorer as captain in Test cricket. Only Graeme Smith (8,659), Allan Border (6,623), Ricky Ponting (6,542), and Virat Kohli (5,846) rank above him in this regard.

Achievements A look at Root's note-worthy achievements in Tests

Root was named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year for his contributions in 2021. He was adjudged as England's Test Cricketer of the Year in 2015. Root alongside James Anderson holds the record of the highest 10th wicket for England in Tests (198 vs India, 2014). Earlier this April, he was named one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year.

Journey The road ahead for Root

Post the home series against NZ, England will host India for the fifth and final Test from the 2021 series at Edgbaston. Root averaged 94.00 in that series. England will host South Africa for three Tests. Later, the Three Lions will tour Pakistan for three Tests. Root, with the burden of captaincy off his shoulders, would be hoping to extend his scintillating run.