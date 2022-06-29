Sports

Temba Bavuma ruled out of England tour: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 29, 2022, 06:39 pm 3 min read

Bavuma sustained the injury in the India series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa's limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of South Africa's upcoming England tour due to an elbow injury. Bavuma, who sustained the injury in the recent Indian series, will need eight weeks to recover. Middle-order batter David Miller will lead SA's T20I side in the absence of Bavuma. Meanwhile, spinner Keshav Maharaj will be the stand-in captain of the ODI team.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bavuma sustained the injury while diving to complete a single in the fourth T20I against India.

He fell on his left arm and injured the soft tissue and bone.

It is understood that the Proteas skipper won't require any surgery for the same.

He is expected to recover in nearly eight weeks and will eye a return for the T20 World Cup.

Return Rilee Rossouw set for an international return

Top-order batter Rilee Rossouw is set to make his international comeback. The 32-year-old batter played his last international during the 2016 T20 World Cup in India. He signed a Kolpak deal with Hampshire thereafter. Rossouw recently returned to SA's domestic fold. He was the leading run-scorer in the last season's provincial T20 tournament. He has also fared well in the ongoing Vitality Blast.

Series ENG vs SA: A look at the schedule

As reported earlier, England will host South Africa after the India series. The Proteas will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and three Tests. Riverside, Old Trafford, and Headingley will host the three ODIs. The three T20Is will be held at Bristol, Sophia Gardens, and the Ageas Bowl. Lord's, Edgbaston, and The Oval are the venues for the Test series.

Information South Africa's ODI squad for England series

SA's ODI squad for England series: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne.

Information SA's T20I squad for England series

T20I squad: David Miller (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Information SA's Test squad for England series

Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.