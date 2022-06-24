Sports

Glenn Maxwell added to Australia's Test squad for SL series

Glenn Maxwell added to Australia's Test squad for SL series

Written by V Shashank Jun 24, 2022, 04:40 pm 3 min read

Maxwell has struck at 139.03 in limited-overs played this year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been added to Australia's Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting June 29. Maxwell's inclusion to the side comes with respect to Travis Head suffering a minor hamstring injury prior to the fifth and final ODI. Interestingly, the 33-year-old last played in whites in September 2017. Here are further details.

Test A look at Maxwell's Test career

To date, Maxwell has recorded seven Test appearances. He made his Test debut against India in 2013, registering scores of 13 and 8. He has amassed 339 runs at 26.07 (HS: 104 vs India). Bowling-wise, the off-spinner has grabbed eight wickets with the best figures of 4/127. Maxwell last played a Test against Bangladesh in September 2017. He managed 38 and 25*.

Context Why does this story matter?

Maxwell hasn't played a Test in almost five years.

His current form must have been the core contributor toward his selection.

Maxwell's last five scores read 1(6), 33(18), 30(25), 80*(51), and 16(9).

He could be banked to come up with mature performances.

Plus, he is a handy option with the ball and he could reap a few rewards from the wicket.

Words Here's what Australia's head coach said

Australia's newly appointed head coach, Andrew McDonald, had lavished praise on Maxwell prior to the tour. "You never know what is going to happen. He [Maxwell] has got a great record in the sub-continent, and in India in particular with that hundred in Ranchi and he can also give us off-spin," McDonald said on Melbourne radio Station SEN last month.

AUS vs SL How did Australia fare on their previous tour of SL?

Australia had suffered a 3-0 whitewash versus Sri Lanka in 2016. Interestingly, the hosts won by over 100 runs on each of the occasions. Steven Smith had hammered the bulk of runs for the Aussies (247). He averaged 41.16 and struck a hundred and fifty each. Meanwhile, left-arm quick Mitchell Starc claimed the second-most wickets in the series. He snared 24 scalps at 15.16.

Information Australia's Test squad for Sri Lanka series

Australia's Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Swepson, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell.

AUS, SL Australia seated atop the ICC WTC 2021-23 standings

Australia are at the top of the heap (PCT 75). They clinched a 4-0 win in the Ashes 2021-22 and later, a 1-0 win in Pakistan. They have mustered five wins and three draws. Meanwhile, SL (55.56) are seated fourth. They have three wins, two losses, and a draw across three series. Lately, they trounced Bangladesh to clinch a 1-0 win in two-match series.