Sports

WI vs BAN: Day 2 report and key stats

WI vs BAN: Day 2 report and key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 18, 2022, 10:56 am 2 min read

West Indies pocketed two wickets on Day 2 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies looked commanding on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh in North Sound. Resuming at 95/2, the hosts managed an additional 170 runs. Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan (4/59) wiped the Windies' tail. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood scored fifties each, propelling WI to 265 in 112.5 overs. Bangladesh (50/2) trail by 112 runs on Day 2. Here's more.

Fifty 26th Test fifty for Brathwaite

Brathwaite frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers as he brought up his 26th Test fifty. Notably, the right-handed batter clocked his fourth fifty and seventh fifty-plus score versus the visitors. He hammered 94 off 268 deliveries (nine fours). Notably, he has now steered to 4,837 Test runs at 34.55. Against Bangladesh, he has now compiled 911 runs at a prolific 47.94.

Blackwood 2,500 runs and 16th Test fifty for Blackwood

Blackwood showcased his class to rack up a gritty knock against the Tigers. He struck a four off Ebadot Hossain to bring up his 16th Test fifty and third against Bangladesh. He slammed 63 off 139 deliveries that comprised nine fours. Blackwood has now raced to 2,500 runs in Tests at 30.86. Against Bangladesh, Blackwood has now amassed 261 runs at 37.28.

Partnerships Crucial partnerships keep West Indies afloat

Brathwaite was involved in two key stands on Day 2. He fetched a 62-run partnership alongside Nkrumah Bonner for the third wicket. He then added 63 runs with Blackwood for the fourth wicket stand. Later on, Blackwood was instrumental in forging two decent partnerships with Kyle Mayers and debutant Gudakesh Motie. Motie was quite handy, contributing 23* off 21 deliveries studded with four fours.

Bowlers Hasan takes a four-wicket haul

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan (4/59) shone for the visitors. He has now raced to 132 Test scalps. Versus Windies, he has now captured 39 scalps in seven Tests, averaging a mere 19.74. Right-arm medium Khaled Ahmed snared the crucial wickets of Brathwaite and Blackwood. Ebadot Hossain (2/65) was equally effective. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan picked a wicket each.

Bangladesh Bangladesh lose early wickets on Day 2

Tamim Iqbal (22) looked promising before Alzarri Joseph got him edged on a good length ball. Mehidy (2), who was promoted at number three, tried to punch a back of a length delivery from Joseph, only to get caught at first slip. Joseph (2/14) concluded Day 2 with the best figures for Windies. Mahmudul Hasan Joy (18*) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (8*) stayed put.