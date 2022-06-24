Sports

Ranji Trophy final, Day 3: MP on top versus Mumbai

Written by V Shashank Jun 24, 2022

Patidar clocked his seventh fifty-plus score of the season (Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

Hundreds from Madhya Pradesh's Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma grounded Mumbai on Day 3 of the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy final in Bengaluru. The duo added over 200 runs for the second wicket. Rising sensation Rajat Patidar followed with a mind-boggling fifty. For Mumbai, Shams Mulani and Mohit Avasthi scalped a wicket each. MP (368/3) now trail by six runs. Here's more.

116 Fourth hundred for Sharma in 2021-22 Ranji Trophy

Shubham Sharma's clutch performances deserve praise. The number three batter had slammed a ton in the quarter-final against Punjab. He rose to the occasion in the final, cracking his fourth ton of the season. The right-handed batter scored 116 off 215 deliveries, hitting 15 fours and a six. He has raced to 578 runs in six matches played in the tourney, averaging 82.57.

Dubey 600-plus runs for Dubey in 2021-22 Ranji Trophy

Yash Dubey couldn't have asked for a better occasion to slam a hundred. After a few poor performances, the right-handed batter willed himself to a stupendous 133 of 336 deliveries. He hammered 14 fours in his marathon innings. Notably, it was his second ton of the season. The opening batter has now steered to 613 runs at 87.57.

Patidar Sixth fifty for Patidar

Patidar exhibited a hostile display, bringing up his fifty in 44 deliveries. He clocked his sixth fifty of the season. He has now raced to 573 runs in six matches, averaging a sensational 81.85. Later, Patidar held his fort to compile 67* from 106 deliveries (13 fours). He has added a 27* run stand alongside skipper Aditya Shrivastava (11*) for the fourth wicket.

Bowlers Mumbai bowlers toil hard under the sun

It wasn't a fruitful day for Mumbai as they got a taste of their own medicine. Pacer Mohit Avasthi was instrumental in breaking the 222-run stand between Sharma and Dubey. Sharma fell prey to delivery outside off that edged straight to the keeper. Post tea, it was Shams Mulani who got the better of Dubey. Meanwhile, Dhawal Kulkarni and Tanush Kotian remained ineffective.