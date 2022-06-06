Sports

Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar: First 10,000 Test runs

Joe Root now has 10,015 runs in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former England captain Joe Root recently completed 10,000 runs in Test cricket. He became the fastest Englishman to reach this landmark in the first Test between England and New Zealand. Overall, Sachin Tendulkar is the joint-fastest to 10,000 Test runs (195 innings) with Brian Lara and Kumar Sangakkara. Here, we compare the Test stats of Root and Tendulkar (after 100 matches).

Root 14th cricketer to reach 10,000 Test runs

Root is only the 14th cricketer to register 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Cook, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, S Chanderpaul, Mahela Jayawardene, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar, and Younis Khan are the others to reach this landmark. In a career spanning nearly 10 years, Root has racked up 10,015 runs at an average of 49.57.

Information Root has 26 Test tons

As of now, Root has slammed 26 centuries and 53 half-centuries in Test cricket. The former England captain has also registered five Test double-centuries, joint-second-most by an England batter in the format with Alastair Cook.

Tendulkar Tendulkar scored his 10,000th run in March 2005

Known as the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar has plenty of esoteric records to his name across formats. Nearly 10 years after his retirement, he is still the leading run-scorer in international cricket. Tendulkar scored his 10,000th run in March 2005, his 122nd Test. His average at that time was 57.58. The Master Blaster had already slammed 34 centuries till then.

Away Tendulkar fared better away from home

Between 1989 and 2005, Tendulkar played 69 Tests away from home. He slammed a total of 5,489 runs in these Tests at an incredible average of 56.58. Tendulkar smashed 19 Test centuries in this period. Meanwhile, Root has slammed 4,593 runs from 55 away Tests at an average of 45.93. Root has registered 11 centuries in foreign conditions so far.

Do you know? 15 Test centuries at home!

Tendulkar scored 15 Test centuries at home until he scored his 10,000th run. He averaged 58.82 in home conditions until then. Like Tendulkar, Root also owns 15 Test hundreds on the England decks. The former England captain averages 52.93 at home.

Contribution Root has over 5,000 runs in winning cause

Until March 2005, Tendulkar starred in 38 Test victories for India. He racked up 3,293 runs in these matches at a staggering average of 67.20. Tendulkar registered 11 tons with the best score of 248* in this period. On the other hand, Root has smashed 5,036 runs in winning cause (48 Tests) at 65.40. The Englishman has scored 18 tons in these Tests.

Favorites Tendulkar shone in England; Root has aced the Indian tracks

It is to note that until March 2005, Tendulkar scored most of his runs in England. He scored 1,074 runs from 10 Tests at an incredible average of 71.60. The tally includes four centuries and as many fifties. Meanwhile, Root has tallied 952 runs from 10 Tests at an average of 50.10 in India (two tons and a double-century).