Afghanistan thrash Zimbabwe in second ODI: Records broken

Afghanistan hammered Zimbabwe by eight wickets in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. An all-round effort from Afghanistan's bowlers resulted in the hosts being folded for 228. Innocent Kaia (63) was the top scorer for Zimbabwe. Later, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah smashed Zimbabwe all over the stadium. The duo overpowered Zimbabwe in the run chase. Here's more.

Second ODI How did the second ODI pan out?

Batting first, Zimbabwe lost wickets in regular intervals but willed themselves to a 200-plus total. Kaia played a ripper of an innings. Skipper Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, and veteran Sikander Raza were among the runs. Left-arm quick Fareed Ahmed pocketed a three-fer. The target didn't trouble the visitors at any stage. The duo of Zadran and Rahmat guided Afghanistan to a comprehensive triumph.

Bowlers Key numbers for Afghanistan's bowlers

Pacer Fareed Ahmed dazzled on the wicket-taking front, claiming 3/56, his best figures in ODIs. He has now raced to 14 scalps in 10 matches at 23.85. Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed 2/56. He has raced to 155 wickets in 85 ODIs. Mohammad Nabi garnered 2/31 in nine overs. The off-spinner has steered to 140 wickets in 132 ODIs. Meanwhile, Fazalhaq Farooqi pocketed 2/34.

Duo Kaia, Burl fight back with crucial fifties

Kaia shone with the bat, dishing out a 74-ball 63. He clocked six fours and one six. It was his maiden ODI fifty. He now averages 51.00, having amassed 102 runs across two innings. Burl brought up his third ODI fifty. He cracked an unbeaten 51 off 61 deliveries, comprising two fours and one six. He has raced to 415 runs in 26 ODIs.

120 Maiden ODI hundred for Ibrahim Zadran

Zadran stayed put throughout the 229-run chase. The opener cracked a stupendous 120* off 141 deliveries to bring up his maiden hundred in ODIs. He hammered 16 fours and struck at 85.11. He has now raced to 146 runs in four ODIs at 48.66. Versus Zimbabwe, he now averages 125.00, having slammed 125 runs from two outings.

87 20th ODI fifty for Rahmat

Rahmat, who pummelled a fifty in the previous outing, extended his form for the must-win duel. He notched his 20th fifty in ODIs and seventh against Zimbabwe. He slammed 87 from 112 deliveries, laced with nine fours. He has now raced to 2,935 runs in 84 ODIs while averaging 38.11. Versus Zimbabwe, Rahmat has now compiled 690 runs at a staggering 53.07.