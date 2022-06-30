Sports

Rishabh Pant vs England: Decoding his stats in Test cricket

Written by V Shashank Jun 30, 2022, 12:11 pm 2 min read

Rishabh Pant is one of India's premium batters in Tests. His exploits in this format are second to none. A prolific batter, Pant will be seen in action in India's rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston, starting July 1. It's a historic Test for the visitors as they eye a series win in England since 2007. We decode Pant's stats against England.

Context Why does this story matter?

India have the services of a proven match-winner in Pant.

He's enjoying a sublime touch in Tests played this year which is something that could help the cause.

The team would be banking on a valiant display from the youngster, given his heroics at Gabba last year.

Pant needs to put up a clutch display which he is known for in red-ball cricket.

Vs England A look at Pant's numbers against England

Pant has had mixed returns against the Englishmen in Tests. He has bashed 578 runs across 11 Tests while averaging a modest 32.11. Pant hasn't found England troublesome at home. He averages a superb 54.00 and has belted 270 runs (one hundred, two fifties). However, his numbers have plunged in England. Pant has 308 runs at 23.69, with a hundred and a fifty each.

2021 How did Pant fare in the 2021 series?

Pant looked like a shadow of himself in the four matches that were played in the 2021 England series. He managed 146 runs across seven innings, averaging a paltry 20.85. Pant, however, played a part in India's 157-run triumph at The Oval. He forged a gritty 50 off 106 deliveries, thereby setting a target of 368 for the hosts.

Vs Anderson, Broad, Leach Pant has the upper hand over Leach

Pant, who has a reputation as a spin-basher, will be raring to face an in-form campaigner in Jack Leach. As per Cricmetric, the southpaw has hammered Leach for 88 runs in 59 deliveries, averaging a monstrous 88.00. Against James Anderson, the 24-year-old has slammed 71 off 159 deliveries (average: 23.70). Meanwhile, Pant averages 25.00 versus Stuart Broad, having scored 25 off 40 deliveries.

India India lead the five-match series 2-1

India will be without Rohit Sharma for the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test versus England at Edgbaston. Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead India in the Test. The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw before India claimed a 151-run win at Lord's. England bounced back at Headingley, winning by an innings and 76 runs, while India won a The Oval (157 runs).