Kane Williamson to miss second Test versus England: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Jun 10, 2022, 09:53 am 1 min read

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will skip the second Test of the three-match series against England, starting June 10. Williamson tested COVID-19 positive on the eve of the Test match. The 31-year-old had made a return to Tests, having last played in the whites in December 2021. Notably, New Zealand lost the first Test at Lord's by five wickets. Here's more.

As per a statement issued from New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Williamson underwent a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after experiencing mild symptoms during the daytime. He will now undergo five days of isolation. Meanwhile, the rest of the touring party have reported negative results. However, they will continue to follow the health and safety protocols. Tom Latham will captain NZ in Williamson's absence.

33-year-old Hamish Rutherford will replace Williamson for the second Test. The southpaw has been playing for the Leicester Foxes in the T20 Blast underway. Across 17 Tests, Rutherford has amassed 755 runs at 26.96. He has a hundred and a fifty each, with the best score of 171 against England in 2013. He last played a Test in January 2015 (vs England).