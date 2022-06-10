Sports

Formula 1 2022: Statistical comparison between Ferrari and Red Bull

The Formula 1 2022 season is likely to be a two-way race for the Constructors title between Ferrari and Red Bull Racing. Both teams have set the pace at this stage of the season. Red Bull lead the way, having taken the impetus from Ferrari, who are second. Ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, we decode the numbers.

Teams Red Bull are top of the standings

In the ongoing F1 season, Red Bull Racing lead the scenario with 235 points. They have a 36-point lead over Ferrari (199). Red Bull have pocketed five race wins so far, whereas, Ferrari have sealed two victories. In total, Red Bull have nine podium finishes. Meanwhile, Ferrari have claimed eight podium finishes. Mercedes are third with 134 points.

After all the dominance enjoyed by Mercedes in recent years, it's good to see both Ferrari and Red Bull improving the cars with the regulations in place.

They have been a step ahead of Mercedes.

One could see both Ferrari and Red Bull fight for both the Constructors and Drivers standings this year.

We expect the race to get intense.

Verstappen How has Red Bull's Verstappen performed?

Max Verstappen has fought back after retiring twice in the first three races. He set the fastest lap at Emilia Romagna and Miami GP respectively. Verstappen has won four races this season - Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, Miami GP, and Spanish GP. He has enjoyed five podium finishes (also third in Monaco). Overall, he has 65 podium finishes and 24 race wins.

Leclerc 2022 How has Ferrari's Leclerc performed?

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has managed four podiums in 2022. He has won two races - Bahrain GP and Australian GP. He finished second in Saudi Arabia and Miami. Overall, Leclerc has managed 17 podiums to date and has won four races. Notably, he set the fastest laps in Bahrain and Australia this season, collecting the extra one point.

Duo What about Perez and Sainz?

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has four podium finishes this season. He has won the Monaco GP, besides finishing second at the Australian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, and Spanish GP respectively. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz has four podium finishes as well. He finished second at the Bahrain GP, third at the Saudi Arabian GP, third at Emilia Romagna GP, and second at Monaco GP.

Information A look at the points tally of these drivers

Verstappen leads the 2022 F1 season with 125 points. Leclerc is second with 116 points. Perez is third with 110 points. Meanwhile, Sainz is placed fifth with 83 points and trails Mercedes driver George Russell (84).

Azerbaijan GP: How did these two teams perform last season?

At the 2021 Azerbaijan GP, Red Bull triumphed in Baku with Perez winning the race. However, his team-mate Verstappen was forced to retire. Ferrari were amongst the points as Leclerc finished fourth. He collected 12 points. His team-mate Sainz finished eighth, taking home four points.