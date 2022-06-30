Sports

James Anderson vs India: Decoding his stats in Test cricket

James Anderson vs India: Decoding his stats in Test cricket

Written by V Shashank Jun 30, 2022, 06:57 pm 2 min read

James Anderson has 133 wickets against India at 25.22 (Source: Twitter/ICC)

England's hopes and wishes lie on James Anderson when the hosts take on India in the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston. Anderson, who suffered an ankle injury a few weeks prior, has recovered just in time for the coveted Test. He would be keen to enforce early inroads and pave way for an English triumph. We decode his stats against India in Tests.

2021 How did Anderson perform in the 2021 series against India?

Anderson started the series in a dominant fashion but lost momentum as the games progressed. Nonetheless, he managed 15 scalps at 24.66. He had picked a four-wicket haul at Trent Bridge (4/54) in the drawn Test. He followed with figures worth 5/62 at Lord's which came in a losing cause. Anderson then reaped figures of 3/6 at Headingley as England folded India for 78.

Context Why does this story matter?

Anderson is going strong even at the age of 39.

He is the only pacer with over 600 wickets in this format.

He can be a menace with early movement off the wicket.

Plus, he has a decent track record at Edgbaston, having affected 45 scalps at 23.28.

He has the skill-set and experience that make him a must-see player from England.

Performance Anderson up for a re-match against Kohli

Although a sound batter, Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't had an edge over Anderson. As per Cricmetric, the right-hander averages 21.50 and has been dismissed twice. Rishabh Pant hasn't found much success either, averaging 23.70 with three dismissals. Virat Kohli, who seems to be getting back in form, has posed a nuisance for the Englishman. He averages 42.40 and has belted 297 runs (seven dismissals).

vs India Anderson has five five-wicket hauls vs India

Anderson has snapped up 133 wickets versus India at 25.22. He has bagged 99 scalps in 21 Tests at home while averaging 23.81. He has five five-fors with best figures of 5/20. In away conditions, Anderson has pocketed 34 scalps at 29.32. Overall, he has scaled 651 wickets in 171 Tests at 26.45. He has 31 five-wicket hauls with best figures reading 7/42.