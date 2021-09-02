England vs India, 4th Test: Joe Root elects to bowl

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 03:02 pm

England vs India, 4th Test: Here is the toss update

After three action-packed encounters, England and India are locking horns in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval, London. The five-match series is presently leveled at 1-1 after the hosts made a stunning comeback at Headingley. While the series opener ended in a draw, India won the Lord's Test. Besides, Joe Root has won the toss and elected to bowl in the fourth Test.

Playing XIs

Here are the two teams

England's Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Details

Pitch report and conditions

Over the years, the Oval wicket has proved fruitful for batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers are assisted with carry, while spinners are always in action. The batters also enjoy their time as the ball comes on nicely. Reportedly, the Oval deck has a tinge of grass this time. The forecast is clear for the first four days, however, rain could affect the final day.

Information

4th Test: Live telecast in India

The fourth Test between England and India will start from 3:30 PM onwards. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream the same on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

India

India have won only one Test at the Oval

India have won only one Test at the Oval (in 1971). The have lost five, while seven have been drawn. India have lost each of their last three Tests on this historic ground. This includes two innings defeats (2014 and 2011). In 2018, India lost the Oval Test by 118 runs. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored centuries in the run-chase..

Milestones

Notable records that can be broken

Root is the leading run-scorer this year with 1,398 runs. He requires 84 runs to topple Michael Vaughan's tally of Test runs in a calendar year. All-rounder Moeen Ali needs seven scalps to become only the second English spinner with 200 Test wickets. Indian captain Virat Kohli requires only a solitary run to complete 23,000 runs in international cricket.